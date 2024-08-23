Key Takeaways Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United remains uncertain after missing the club's Premier League opener.

The English winger has reportedly reiterated his desire to leave the club.

Juventus are believed to be the front-runners for his signature at this stage, with other European giants circling.

When Manchester United's pre-season got underway, it seemed as though there was going to be a shock twist in the future of winger Jadon Sancho. After holding clear-the-air talks with manager Erik ten Hag, the former England international was allowed to resume training with the first-team having previously been banished for comments he made about the United boss at the start of the 2023/24 season.

An impressive spell on loan at his former club Borussia Dortmund and a new leadership team at Old Trafford appeared to have paved the way for Sancho to earn his way back into the team. However, having been left out of the squad entirely for the opening Premier League fixture against Fulham, it appears Sancho's long-term future may still lie away from the Theatre of Dreams.

The 24-year-old was reportedly left out due to an ear infection, but it has since come out that the forward was fit to feature. The Athletic have claimed that the player reacted to this decision by reaffirming his desire to leave the football club. With the transfer deadline fast approaching, below is a list of the six most likely clubs for Sancho to join in the coming days.

1 Juventus

The 'Old Lady' appear to be the favourites

With just days remaining in the transfer window, Italian giants Juventus look to have emerged as the front-runners for Sancho's signature. The 'Old Lady' have been long-time admirers of the quick-footed attacker, but previous manager Massimiliano Allegri was not keen on the idea of bringing the former Manchester City youngster to the club as he didn't fit his preferred system.

With Allegri now gone and Thiago Motta coming in, it appears that the Turin-based outfit have reignited their interest in a big way, but still face issues overcoming the player's hefty salary. Juventus have struggled financially in recent years and if Sancho was to complete a move, he would have to accept a significant pay cut from his £250k-per-week wage. That hasn't deterred either party though, with Juventus open to submitting a loan offer with an obligation to buy.

There has also been talk of Federico Chiesa being used as a makeway to help the deal go through, but this would only be if a permanent transfer was arranged. Juve are still keeping their options open and are looking at other wide options according to Fabrizio Romano, but there have been contacts with the winger's representatives.

2 Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique's side have been linked with Sancho previously

Up until Juventus took the march on their competitors in recent days, it seemed like if Sancho was going to go anywhere, the French capital would've been an ideal destination for everyone involved. Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be interested in the player, especially after losing the attacking prowess of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Then there's also the case of Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan has been patiently waiting for the green light to move in the other direction, but the two sides at the negotiating table have been at loggerheads. While progress finally seems to be being made, it could also open up the door for more productive discussions regarding Sancho.

Given the riches at the Parisien club, they would be expected to afford the player's salary demands better than most other interested names.

3 Borussia Dortmund

A third spell in Germany could be on the cards

It is abundantly clear that there is only one club to ever unlock Sancho's true potential and that is Borussia Dortmund. The Germans helped the youngster blossom and become one of the most feared forwards in European football before cashing in on him in 2021 as they waved him back to Manchester.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho managed three goals and three assists during his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

It was the Signal Iduna Park where Sancho later returned to last January as he looked to find his feet again and prove that he was still capable of being the world-beater he promised to be. Guiding Dortmund to the Champions League final was one way to do that, and there seemed to be an eagerness from both sides to make the return a permanent one. Again, the finances involved prevented the Yellow Wall from bringing back their prodigal son, but they have since raised some finances through the sale of Niclas Fullkrug so another last-ditch attempt shouldn't be ruled out.

4 Barcelona

Many players dream of representing the Spanish giants

Once again, another example where a pay cut would be necessary given Barcelona's well-documented financial issues. However, the Catalan giants have been forced to pivot in the transfer market, meaning that their attention could be turned to Sancho.

It was clear that Hansi Flick had his eyes on Spanish starlet Nico Williams, but the 21-year-old instead opted to stay put at Athletic Bilbao, leaving a hole on the left-hand side needing to be filled. The Spanish side have since grown on the idea of bringing in Sancho temporarily, especially since they feel that the Red Devils have resigned themselves to the fact they won't be able to sell the 24-year-old this summer. If Barca could arrange a deal that sees United cover part of the player's wages, they may put all their eggs into that basket.

5 Chelsea

No one can predict the west London club' next move

Surely not, right? Chelsea have far too many attackers. In recent weeks, they have already added Pedro Neto and Joao Felix to their ranks. They don't need Sancho. Except, when has that way of thinking ever entered the mind of Todd Boehly?

The opportunity of what may as well be a lifetime contract could appeal to the Manchester United man and, again, Chelsea are one of the few clubs where he can expect to remain on a similar salary at least. Realistically, this should not even be considered, but there have been reports in recent times going as far as to say that the United hierarchy are braced for a bid from the Blues. Given Chelsea's erratic transfer strategy, no one can definitively rule this one out.

6 Any Saudi Pro League Club

He could join other top stars in leaving Europe

When a want-away star with some name value can't secure a move to somewhere in Europe, the option of the Middle East often lurks close behind. At such a young age, would Sancho want to consider ending his career at the top level for a healthy payday and a comfortable life in Saudi Arabia? Only he knows the answer to that.

Saudi clubs have been linked to other United stars such as Casemiro, but have undergone a change in approach that has seen them sign fewer top talents from Europe this summer. That doesn't mean that well has completely dried up though, and if they believe Sancho could add some value to the league, they may just put forward a strong pitch.