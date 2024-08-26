Key Takeaways Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho are rumoured to be involved in a swap deal between Chelsea and Manchester United.

The attackers' statistics for the 2023/24 season have been compared, with Sterling outshining Sancho in shooting metrics.

However, Sancho's creativity, dribbling and longevity could make him a valuable asset to Chelsea should a deal materialise.

With just four days left of the transfer window, there are still some big names whose futures are still up in the air that will be looking for some clarity over the next few hours. Two of those are Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho, with the England internationals looking set for their respected exit doors.

Sterling has been told that he no longer has a future at Chelsea, while Sancho is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Erik ten Hag this season despite reportedly clearing the air with his manager after their bust up early in the 2023/24 term. While there are several alternatives being touted for both, one possibility being discussed is a swap deal that would see the players go in opposite directions.

If that were to happen, there is a question about who will get the better side of that deal. In an attempt to get an answer, the numbers both wingers recorded for the previous term have been compared, with Sterling's Chelsea statistics pitted against Sancho's data from his loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Shooting

Sterling leads the way in front of goal

When it comes to who was more effective in front of goal, it is clear that it is the man currently operating out of West London who had the better campaign, even if it was low by his lofty standards. Sterling managed eight goals last term in comparison to Sancho's two in the Bundesliga while on loan at Dortmund. That equates to more goals per 90 minutes for the former Liverpool youngster (0.4 to 0.2), who also has a marginally better shot accuracy too.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Manchester City academy graduate, as he did manage a higher conversion rate than his competitor, suggesting that when he does find the target, he is more likely to keep his effort out of the goalkeepers reach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has scored 123 Premier League goals in his career.

Sancho vs Sterling League Shooting Statistics per 90 in 2023/24 Stat Sancho Sterling Goals 2 8 Shots on Target 4 22 Shot Accuracy 57.14% 59.46% Conversion Rate 28.57% 21.62

Passing

Sancho was the more creative of the two last season

In terms of overall assists, it is once again Sterling who leads the way with double the amount of the man he could potentially replace at Old Trafford. That does not tell the full story, though, as the United forward did miss the first half of the campaign, so having a similar output would be incredibly difficult.

In terms of numbers per 90, things look much more favourable for Sancho. On assists, the pair are level at 0.2. Almost everywhere else, it's advantage to the 24-year-old. The Red Devil managed more chances created, a better passing accuracy and superior crossing accuracy too. The only issue with the latter statistic is that there is no genuine focal point in Enzo Maresca's team, so Sancho may struggle to find players to connect with in the penalty area.

It's also the former Dortmund star who is the most aggressive in the opposition half, averaging 8.5 more passes than his compatriot in the opposition half. In terms of overall creativity, Sancho could be a significant upgrade on Sterling for the Blues.

Sancho vs Sterling League Passing Statistics per 90 in 2023/24 Stat Sancho Sterling Assists 2 4 Chances Created Per 90 2.4 1.4 Passing Accuracy 83.8% 79.33% Long Passing Accuracy 66.67% 66.67% Crossing Accuracy 34.48% 16.95% Passes in Opp Half Per 90 27.1 19.4

Dribbling

The duo are evenly matched

A criticism Manchester United fans may have had of Sancho since he arrived at the club in 2021 is that he never seemed to be as assertive in one-on-one scenarios with defenders compared to when he was when taking on Paris Saint-Germain in the 2024 Champions League semi-final, for example. While that display was truly electrifying, overall, the attacker is no better off than Sterling when it comes to his take ons.

While the younger of the two does have more take ons per 90 and take ons success, there are other areas where Sterling comes out on top. The Chelsea man wins more fouls per game and gets more stuck in with the ball at his feet, contesting more ground duels than his counterpart. Sterling is also more of a threat when it comes to being inside the opposition area, with his greater touches at the end of the pitch likely playing a part in his higher rate of production.

It does remain true though that Sancho is far more efficient with the ball at his feet, winning a higher percentage of ground duels while also losing possession less often. That being said, when Sterling does get disposessed, he does a better job of winning the ball back.

Sancho vs Sterling League Dribbling Statistics per 90 in 2023/24 Stat Sancho Sterling Take Ons Completed Per 90 3.4 2.1 Take On Success Per 90 54.55% 39.13% Fouls Won Per 90 1 1.9 Ground Duels Contested Per 90 9.1 12.1 Ground Duels Success Per 90 53.12% 40.38% Ball Recoveries Per 90 3.8 4.2 Possession Lost Per 90 15.2 16.6 Touches in Opp Box Per 90 6 8.4

Overall Verdict

Sancho's longevity plays to his advantage

It is clear that the two players do have differing strengths and weaknesses. In front of goal, it is Sterling who is the most consistent. When it comes to who is more creative, the nod has to be given to Sancho. And in take on scenarios, the two are fairly even, although Sancho again is perhaps the slightly superior overall.

Then the logistics of the deal have to be taken into account. At 29, Sterling certainly has nowhere near as long left at the top of the game as his younger counterpart does. United would also be taking on quite a considerable wage for a player who has not justified it since his move to Stamford Bridge. The same can, of course, be said for Sancho, but his slightly lower salary combined with how many more years Chelsea could get out of him leaves the impression that it's the Blues who would be getting the more favourable side of the deal.