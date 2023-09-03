Highlights Jadon Sancho releases explosive statement after being dropped for Manchester United's game against Arsenal, calling himself a scapegoat.

Erik ten Hag reveals Sancho's absence was due to his performances in training, stating that players must reach the required level every day.

Jadon Sancho has released an explosive statement after being dropped for Manchester United's visit to Arsenal on Sunday. United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal thanks to two injury time goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus. Erik ten Hag's side had earlier taken the lead in the first half through Marcus Rashford before Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately. Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won the game for the visitors when he scored with just minutes remaining but VAR ruled the Argentine to be offside. The Red Devils went from thinking they had won the game to losing the match 3-1 as Rice and Jesus struck very late.

After the match, Ten Hag was understandably bitterly disappointed and bemoaned the offside decision as well as claiming that his side should have had a penalty and Rice's goal shouldn't have stood due to a foul on Jonny Evans. He also reserved a few words for Jadon Sancho. The winger was left out of the squad entirely and the Dutchman revealed that it was due to his performances in training.

Jadon Sancho places his arms in the air in celebration to the Old Trafford crowd in a Premier League game against Southampton.

Ten Hag explains why Sancho wasn't picked against Arsenal

"On his performance on training we didn't select him," Ten Hag said, when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad. "You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game he wasn't selected." Wow.

Sancho responds to Ten Hag with explosive statement

But now, Sancho has responded in an explosive statement. On his social media, he wrote: "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decision that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

What has happened to Jadon Sancho?

After establishing himself as one of the biggest talents in world football at Borussia Dortmund, Man Utd won the race for his signature in the summer of 2021. They parted with a reported £73 million to sign the Englishman on a five-year deal. However, things haven't gone to plan for Sancho at Old Trafford. In his debut season, he managed just five goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. Meanwhile, last season under Ten Hag, he scored seven in 41 appearances and often found himself on the bench. This season, he failed to start the opening three matches, coming on as substitute in matches against Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest. But against Arsenal, he was left out completely. Ten Hag claims it was due to his training performances but Sancho insists it wasn't. We certainly haven't heard the end of this saga.