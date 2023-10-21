Highlights Jadon Sancho's future at Manchester United is uncertain and he may be sold in the near future due to his underwhelming performances since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag has questioned Sancho's application in training, leading to a strained relationship between the player and the club.

United have not yet discussed finding a replacement for Sancho, but they are likely scouting potential options and will make a decision closer to the January transfer window. Arsenal is also interested in signing Pedro Neto as a potential replacement for Sancho.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is going through a tricky situation at Old Trafford and could be sold in the near future, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT the one reason why they are yet to discuss finding a replacement for the England international.

After spending such a significant fee to bring Sancho to Old Trafford, getting the best out of him and resolving the issues between him and Erik ten Hag would be hugely beneficial. However, that's easier said than done, and United may need to bite the bullet and accept that they may have to offload him for a cut-price figure.

Erik ten Hag is standing firm on his stance

Sancho signed for United for a fee of £73m from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund back in 2021, but has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival at Old Trafford. The English star found the back of the net 50 times in 137 appearances for the German side, making him an attractive prospect for interested suitors, as United pounced to bring him back to his home country.

After struggling to produce the performances expected of him in a United shirt, his situation became difficult in Manchester, with ten Hag leaving him out of a game against Arsenal earlier in the season. When quizzed on his reasoning for omitting him from the matchday squad completely, the Dutch manager questioned his application in training.

Sancho hit back on social media with a now-deleted post on X, claiming that he had been made a scapegoat, hinting that ten Hag's comments were unjustified. Sky Sports reported Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag feels let down by Sancho and the former Manchester City star hasn't featured for the club since.

Per The Guardian, Sancho is likely to be transfer-listed before the January transfer window opens unless he apologises to ten Hag, with some of his teammates urging him to apologise to resolve the current situation. Dortmund are one of the clubs looking to offer him a way out of Old Trafford ahead of January, but you'd imagine they're unlikely to offer the Red Devils even close to the figure they received for him back in 2021.

Sancho is earning £250k-a-week at Manchester United, so offloading him isn't simple, with interested clubs likely to find it difficult to offer him a similar salary package. Spending significant fees on players who have struggled to perform is a consistent theme at United, particularly under the Glazers' ownership.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Read More: Roy Keane Has His Say On The Jadon Sancho And Erik Ten Hag Situation

Romano has suggested that United won't discuss signing a replacement for Sancho until they find the right solution for him, so it could be decided closer to the January transfer window opening. The Italian journalist adds that they are likely to be scouting potential replacements as it's standard practice, but nothing has been decided yet. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yeah, they've not decided yet on that, I think they will discuss that once they have the guarantee that they will find the right solution for Sancho. So I think this is something that will be discussed in December or close to the January transfer window. I'm told that at the moment they have not decided anything. Scouting the players you've mentioned is absolutely normal, because we speak about talents. And so for Man Utd, it's obvious to do scouting activity on those players."

The Red Devils could face competition from Arsenal for one potential Sancho replacement

Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto. The Portuguese international has struggled with injuries over the last few years at Molineux, but has started to flourish this season in a struggling Wolves side.

The 23-year-old has contributed five assists and one goal in just eight starts in the Premier League this term, with no player managing more minutes for the Midlands club. With Antony also struggling to consistently perform on the right-hand side of attack at Old Trafford, Neto could be the ideal player to come in and provide competition in attack.