Highlights Jadon Sancho is ready to return to Man United but only if Erik ten Hag leaves this summer.

Borussia Dortmund are also willing to keep Sancho after his impressive spell.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise is keen to join Man United; the club considers him a priority target and he could replace Sancho.

Jadon Sancho is ‘ready’ to go back to Manchester United, but only if manager Erik ten Hag leaves, Per the Mirror.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful five-month spell at Borussia Dortmund last season, but the German side may not be able to afford a permanent deal to bring Sancho back. According to the report, a deal for the England international to leave Man United this summer could be worth more than £50m, while Sancho refuses to give up on his United career.

The talented winger is waiting to see if Ten Hag loses his job this summer – amid plenty of exit speculation – and could return to Old Trafford under a new boss next season. Sancho refused to apologize to the Dutchman over his controversial social media post last year and found himself out of the Man United squad, leading to a January loan move to Dortmund.

Before the Champions League final, ex-Man United boss Jose Mourinho criticised Ten Hag, saying ‘the manager was not able to get the best out of him.’

Sancho Waiting for Man United Decision

Still holds Old Trafford 'ambition’

After holding internal meetings last week, Man United’s board has yet to decide on Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford after the Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last season. The club's decision is likely to have an impact on Sancho’s summer plans, while the Mirror revealed the 24-year-old ‘still has an ambition to make it work’ at United.

Sancho, who United paid £73m for in 2021, made only three Premier League appearances under Ten Hag last season before getting suspended in September. After his impressive performances for Dortmund, however, the Dutch manager was full of praise for the winger, saying ‘he showed why Manchester United bought him'.

In 82 appearances for the club so far, Sancho has scored 12 goals and provided six assists. Last season, he helped the Red Devils lift the EFL Cup.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

Michael Olise Linked to Man United

Crystal Palace winger ‘keen’ on move

Should Sancho leave, the Red Devils may have a replacement lined up already. Indeed, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is 'very keen' to join Man United this summer after impressing for the Eagles last campaign, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is likely to be on the move this summer as multiple Premier League clubs show interest, including Arsenal and Chelsea. Despite injury setbacks last season, Olise excelled for Palace, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in just 19 league outings.

Man United consider Olise a 'priority target' in the summer transfer window, while Eagles boss Oliver Glasner said he is not sure if the Frenchman will stay at Selhurst Park. Before making any new signings, United started their summer clear-out as Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, and Alvaro Fernandez announced their exits last month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-06-24.