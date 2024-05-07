Highlights Jadon Sancho has turned his career around since he was exiled from Manchester United due to a falling out with Erik ten Hag.

His return to Borussia Dortmund has rejuvenated him, helping him rediscover his best form.

Sancho impressed in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, playing a crucial role in Dortmund's success to help them reach a Champions League final.

Just six months ago, Jadon Sancho was in no man's land. He had been exiled by Manchester United after a falling out with Erik ten Hag, wasn't even training with his teammates and questions were being raised about his attitude and professionalism. Despite the Red Devils having no interest in playing the Englishman, there was almost a reluctance from clubs in Europe to even make a move for him.

Fast-forward half a year and Sancho is a Champions League finalist, potentially just 90 minutes away from winning the biggest club competition in the world. It's a remarkable turnaround for the forward and goes to show just how quickly fortunes can change in football, but how has he reached this point? A lifeline from a former club, a whole lot of hard work and a star-making show against one of Europe's biggest teams.

Sancho Was Exiled from Manchester United

A falling out with Erik ten Hag saw him banished

After joining United in 2021, the Red Devils thought they'd signed one of the most promising young forwards in the world. Considering his performances for Borussia Dortmund in Germany, why wouldn't they? Instead, though, he struggled in Manchester and didn't even come close to replicating the level of output he was creating in the Bundesliga.

His form was way too inconsistent and the situation quickly frustrated both the club and Sancho himself. It all reached a boiling point when he was dropped by Ten Hag at the start of the 2023/24 season, with the manager publicly questioning his attitude and work rate in training. The Englishman hit back with a now-deleted statement on social media, and the relationship between the two crumbled. He was then banished from training with the first team and was forced to sit on the sidelines throughout the first half of the season.

With the manager demanding an apology, and Sancho not giving one, they were at a standstill, and he didn't play for the club from August to January. The club wanted rid of him in the winter transfer window, and while it initially seemed as though no one was willing to take him, he was offered a lifeline by some familiar faces.

Sancho's Return to Dortmund has Rejuvenated Him

The forward is rediscovering himself

A change of scenery is just what the doctor ordered and the opportunity to return to his former club, Borussia Dortmund, was the perfect chance for Sancho to get back to the player he was several years ago. Heading back to Germany and pulling on that famous black and yellow shirt once again did wonders for the Englishman and, despite missing months of action, he showed very little rust.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across two spells with Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho has 119 goal contributions in 155 games

Instead, he quickly found his feet and has been a vital component for Dortmund in the months since he returned. He's not quite been as good as he was during his first spell in Germany, but Sancho has undoubtedly been better than he was during his time with the Red Devils and already has four goal contributions to his name.

He's been fearless going forward for the club and while they are currently on pace to finish outside of the top four in what's been a disappointing campaign domestically, they are thriving in Europe, and he has played a key role in that.

Jadon Sancho Statistics Categories Manchester United 2022/23 Borussia Dortmund 2023/24 Appearances 41 18 Goals 7 3 Assists 3 2

The Englishman Stole the Show Against PSG

He terrorised their defence in the first leg of the semi-finals

While they haven't had the best of seasons in the Bundesliga, Dortmund have excelled in Europe and have reached the Champions League final for the first time in over a decade. No one gave the team a chance throughout the competition, but they've proven everyone wrong time and time again and there was no finer example of this than during the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain and Sancho was crucial to that.

In the first leg in Germany, the Englishman was untouchable. He drove forward and danced past the PSG defenders with ease, time and time again. They couldn't contain him and his 12 completed dribbles is better than anyone else in the Champions League this season. It was a dazzling performance, but in the second leg, he was forced to play a completely different role and managed to thrive in that too.

In France, Kylian Mbappe was determined to push his side over the edge, and Sancho was required to play a more defensive role for his team and he managed to do a fine job in keeping the Frenchman relatively quiet. He worked his socks off and was rewarded with Dortmund beating PSG 1-0 in both games, securing a place in the Champions League final for the first time since 2013.

It's an incredible journey for Sancho and one that has to be all the sweeter considering his parent club United were demolished 4-0 by Crystal Palace just 24 hours earlier. The move has been a huge success for Sancho and it's no surprise that Dortmund are desperate to bring him back in the summer.