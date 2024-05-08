Highlights Jadon Sancho was in the middle of the dressing room celebrations as Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG to reach the Champions League final.

The Englishman also had a clear message for anyone that doubted him during his time at Manchester United.

The German club won both legs of the semi-final 1-0 to book a place in the final at Wembley Stadium against either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.

Jadon Sancho was at the forefront of Borussia Dortmund's celebrations after the German club defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League. The winger, who is on loan from Manchester United, also had a clear message for his doubters after helping his temporary club secure a place in a major European final.

The 24-year-old was electric in the first leg of the tie against the French opposition, causing Nuno Mendes all sorts of headaches with his relentless work rate and direct dribbling. This performance had many people taking notice of the former Manchester City youth product.

His time at Man United has been underwhelming to date, with a very public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag leading to the loan move he's currently enjoying. While the Red Devils were knocked out of European competition at the group stage, Sancho will now prepare for a return to England for the Champions League final in London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Borussia Dortmund have reached a Champions League final for the first time since 2013, when they faced Bayern Munich at Wembley Stadium.

Either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will meet Dortmund in the final, which will be held at Wembley Stadium, England's international ground. The Bundesliga outfit booked their place in the final with back-to-back 1-0 victories against PSG, with Mats Hummels scoring the all-important goal in Paris.

Jadon Sancho Heavily Involved in Celebrations

The winger also had a message for his critics

Sancho looks to be enjoying his football once again, with his improved performances from his time in the Premier League. He is now also just 90 minutes away from potentially ending his loan spell back in Dortmund as a Champions League winner.

His joy was evident during the post-match celebrations as the Man United loanee led his teammates in a rendition of Adele's 'Someone Like You' by carrying the speaker around the dressing room before even getting up on the table. View the video below:

Among all the singing and dancing, there was plenty of time for Sancho to send a message to those that doubted him during his time at Old Trafford. He responded to an Instagram reel of Drake saying: "To the rest of you. The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters. You guys make me sick to my stomach." The Dortmund wide player added the caption 'LOL FACTS!'. View that post below:

Henry and Carragher Give Their Thoughts on Sancho

Pundits questioned whether Man United was the right club for him

Covering the game for CBS Sports, Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry weighed in on the debate surrounding the 24-year-old, with the pair of ex-players suggesting the fit just wasn't right between the player and Manchester United. Carragher said:

"Man United fans, I'm sure, will be watching this game and thinking 'we want that player, we haven't seen that player for two years.' But that is the player they bought. Sometimes it's the kit, the feeling, the stadium, the confidence you've got and it just doesn't feel the right fit at Manchester United. That's not just for him [Sancho], that's for a lot of players."

Henry then weighed in on the conversation, adding: "It is not easy at times, the shirt can be heavy, the expectation, the price tag, getting used to the Town, getting used to something different. People at times underestimate all those points." See what the pair had to say in the below video:

It remains to be seen where the England international's future lies beyond the summer, but he will now have one huge game to focus on before even considering his options going forward. It would be an incredible redemption arc if Sancho was to lift the Champions League with Dortmund.