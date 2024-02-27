Highlights Sancho has struggled since returning to Dortmund, having contributed just one goal contribution (0 goals, one assist) in seven games.

The Englishman was blasted for his display against Hoffenheim, with a German outlet saying he was 'probably the worst player on the pitch.'

His future remains uncertain, with Dortmund unlikely to make the deal permanent if he continues to struggle.

Jadon Sancho has come in for strong criticism after enduring a difficult start to life back in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. The English winger is on loan at the Bundesliga giants from Manchester United after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The January transfer window saw several clubs linked with a move for the winger following his public spat with the Manchester United manager. Dortmund won the race to bring the player they originally sold to the English club for a hefty fee only two-and-a-half years ago back on a temporary basis.

Problems between Sancho and Ten Hag stemmed from the Dutch boss feeling the player was showing minimal effort in training and a poor attitude. After calling Sancho out publicly after leaving him out of the squad for a defeat against Arsenal, Ten Hag banished the England international from first-team training due to a poor response on social media.

This brought up questions about the professionalism of the 23-year-old, but his former employers' willingness to bring him back suggests he hasn't always had these issues. It looked to be a deal that suited all parties, as Dortmund got a player that had been successful for them in the past, Sancho got the chance to get back to playing football, and Man United got rid of the unnecessary attention.

Things haven't gone quite to plan, however, with Sancho struggling to have the same impact at Borussia Dortmund that he had the first time around.

Jadon Sancho's early struggles at Borussia Dortmund

He is yet to make an impact

After an exciting substitute cameo in Sancho's second debut for the Bundesliga outfit - which saw the forward provide an assist for Marco Reus - fans were excited about the heights he could reach with a fire lit underneath him from his treatment by Ten Hag.

At the time of writing, Sancho has made seven appearances for his loan club but has yet to register any other goal involvement to date. The wideman has started four of his seven outings, playing over 400 minutes.

To have only one goal contribution to his name is a poor record by anyone's standards, especially when factoring in the impressive form the former Manchester City youth product showed in his first stint in the German top flight. Sancho was a young winger with lots to prove back then, and he used this as fuel to become one of the most exciting young players in the world.

Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 6 0 1 Champions League 1 0 0

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho is yet to score a goal in the 2023/24 season, failing to do so for both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in 10 appearances

It's not like he has been part of a struggling team either, as Dortmund have won four of the games the Man United loanee has been involved in, against Darmstadt 98, FC Koln, Bochum and Freiburg. The club are in an intense battle for Champions League qualification, while still being involved in Europe's premier competition in the 2023/24 season.

Edin Terzic will be hoping this is just a prolonged settling in period for Sancho, but should his performances continue to be uninspiring, the player could find himself back on the bench as he did at Old Trafford. The German manager even noted that Sancho can play better after a 1-1 Champions League draw against PSV, as he said:

He didn't have his best performance today, like us all, and he knows that he is able to play better football than today.

Sancho criticised for Hoffenheim display

It was his first taste of defeat since his return

Starting on the right-wing in Dortmund's Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim, Sancho failed to help his side earn a result. The 23-year-old played 75 minutes as his side were beaten 3-2 at the Signal Iduna Park.

Despite playing several neat passes throughout the game, the Englishman offered very little in the way of creativity going forward. That's exactly what Sancho was brought in to provide, but there has yet to be any sign of the loan signing coming good.

Following a lacklustre display, German news outlet Der Westen blasted Sancho. The assessment started by saying: "BVB was so happy when Jadon Sancho was brought back during the last winter transfer period. The prodigal son is finally back. He really sent the fans into a state of euphoria. A few weeks later, there is no sign of it anymore. Against TSG Hoffenheim, the supporters hoped that the 23-year-old would finally score his first goal. But they were disappointed once again."

The most damning indictment of his time back in Germany came with the claim:

The BVB star showed another poor performance against Hoffenheim and was probably the worst player on the pitch.

There are glimpses of the confident player he used to be, but Sancho looks to be constantly second-guessing himself whenever in possession of the ball. His performance against Hoffenheim showed he is still a capable player, but not a danger to opposing sides currently. See his highlights from the game below.

Sancho's future remains uncertain

There looks to be no way back at Old Trafford

As long as Ten Hag remains in the Old Trafford dugout, it appears there will be no way back into the fold at Man United for Sancho upon the expiry of his loan deal. Big things were expected, and he is still a young player, but if this is the end of the road at the English club, it has to go down as one of the worst deals in the history of the club.

The hope may have been for his spell back with Dortmund to go well and a permanent deal to be struck in the summer transfer window. However, with his poor showings in Germany to date, it looks unlikely they would be willing to shell out a big fee for a player on extremely high wages.

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United Stats Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 58 9 6 Champions League 7 1 0 Europa League 10 1 0 FA Cup 4 1 0 League Cup 3 0 0

Potential suitors could include other Premier League clubs with the finances involved in English football, or even in the Saudi Pro League. It would be safe for many to see the Man United winger head to the Middle East after the huge expectations that followed him through the door upon his move to the top flight of English football.

All statistics in the tables are courtesy of Transfermarkt.