Manchester United were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday evening as they were well beaten by Sevilla.

The tie was level at 2-2 going into their quarter-final second leg in Spain.

The Spanish side, who have struggled in La Liga this season, easily emerged as the victors at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Youssef En-Nesyri's eighth minute goal gave Sevilla a one-goal advantage going into the half-time break.

Loic Bade made it 2-0 almost immediately after half-time.

United's hopes of a dramatic late comeback were extinguished when En-Nesyri bagged his second and Sevilla's third with nine minutes of the match remaining.

There were no further goals as Sevilla won 3-0 and secured their progress to the last four of the competition.

Jadon Sancho slammed by Man Utd fans for moment vs Sevilla

Jadon Sancho has not been at his best since signing for United in 2021.

He was given the opportunity to start in Spain with Marcus Rashford still not fully fit after injury.

Sancho would have been looking to make his mark in Spain but he was largely ineffectual during his time on the pitch.

He is being criticised by Man United fans for his actions just before half-time.

Sevilla's corner was headed away towards the edge of United's box.

Erik Lamela took a heavy touch and it looked as if Sancho would to win back possession for his side.

But the Englishman shirked away from the challenge and allowed Lamela to take a shot. watch the moment below...

Antony, who could be seen at the bottom of the screen, was not impressed and could be seen throwing up his arms in frustration after Lamela easily came out with the ball.

Fortunately for United, Lamela's chance did not amount to anything and they were able to break up the pitch.

The half-time whistle sounded shortly after. Sancho was replaced by Rashford at the break.

Fans of the Red Devils are still not happy with Sancho and many have been letting their frustration known on social media. View some reaction below...

Fan reaction

Sancho set to leave Man United this summer?

Sancho's stint at United could well come to an end in just a few months time.

According to the Guardian, United are planning a clearout this summer.

At least 15 United players' futures are under threat, including Sancho.

Sancho has just over a month to convince Ten Hag that he is worth keeping at the club.