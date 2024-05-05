Highlights Jadon Sancho left Manchester United on loan in January after several months out in the cold at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag banished Sancho after the player effectively accused him of lying in the media when explaining the winger's absence from the squad.

Sancho is yet to rediscover his best form during his second spell at Borussia Dortmund but impressed in their win over PSG last week.

Jadon Sancho has done little to prove that Erik ten Hag was wrong to banish him from Manchester United's first team just weeks into the season. The winger's refusal to apologise for effectively accusing his manager of lying after he was dropped for a trip to Arsenal saw him expelled from the first-team set-up. He has not played for United since.

Ten Hag said Sancho's absence from United's squad for their fourth Premier League game of the campaign was down to poor form in training, but Sancho quickly riposted on social media, describing the explanation as "simply untrue".

Sancho's post remained pinned to the top of his X account for nine days before it was removed, but that was not an indicator that he was ready to go to Ten Hag hat-in-hand. Instead, Sancho remained resolute in his stubbornness and trained with the Under-18s until a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund was negotiated in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho has scored just 11 league goals in the last three seasons across his time at United and Dortmund.

Sancho's Classy Champions League Showing

Winger impressed vs PSG but it hasn't been plain sailing back at Dortmund

Some commentators and pundits would have you believe that Sancho put in the greatest individual display in Champions League history against Paris Saint-Germain, but the reality is he is yet to rediscover his best form during his second spell at the Westfalenstadion.

Sancho has contributed to five goals in 17 appearances since returning to Dortmund and those figures do not come close to the 36 goal contributions in 38 games he registered the season before he secured his £72million move to Manchester.

"You all owe him an apology, we were always familiar with his game," Dortmund's social media admin wrote after Sancho starred against PSG. The Sancho that United fans are familiar with was consistently sub-par, out of shape and lacking in desire.

Although he has been spikier in recent weeks, Ten Hag is generally diplomatic in press conferences, and he was complimentary of Sancho's Champions League showing, telling reporters: “Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him and why he represents a high value for Manchester United.

"I'm happy for Jadon, with his performance yesterday. We'll see what is going to happen in the future." It doesn't take a clairvoyant to see that Sancho has no future at United as long as the Dutchman is in charge.

As impressive as his performance was against PSG, for now it can only be classed as a one-off and there is little appetite among supporters of his parent club to see him return to Old Trafford in a hurry. Sancho himself reportedly has no intention of ever going back to United, regardless of who the manager is.

Sancho stats comparison - Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund Team Appearances Goals Assists Average goals and assists per appearance Manchester United 82 12 6 0.22 Borussia Dortmund 154 53 66 0.77

Sancho 'Does Not Want to Return'

Player keen on Dortmund stay, says German reporter

Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger claims making a go of his United career isn't particularly high up on Sancho's to-do list. Dortmund are said to be keen on negotiating another loan deal to keep Sancho next season, with an obligation to sign him permanently in 2025.

United would no doubt rather receive a transfer fee - or, at least, an installment of one - this year so that they can go about rebuilding their team after a dismal season, but however much money they have to spend in the summer window, it is imperative that they do not repeat the mistakes of the previous regime when it comes to signing players, particularly wingers.

United's current first-choice wide men, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, are academy graduates and next in line are Antony and Amad Diallo, signed for a combined fee that could rise to £122million. Other wingers recruited over the last decade include Facundo Pellistri, Alexis Sanchez, Daniel James, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Memphis Depay. It is little wonder United's centre-forwards have been starved of service for years.

The reality is, however, United have several more pressing areas in the team to address, so strengthening out wide may have to be put on the back burner unless significant funds are raised from high-profile player sales.

United are set to miss out on tens of millions through their failure to qualify for the Champions League, and strengthening in midfield has to be a priority given how regularly they have been easily overrun in that area of the pitch all season. Whatever road United go down in the transfer window, though, it seems highly likely that arranging Sancho's exit will be high on the agenda.