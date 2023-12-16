Highlights Jadon Sancho's departure from Manchester United is imminent as he hasn't featured for the club since August and his relationship with the manager has soured.

Sancho's time at Old Trafford has been underwhelming, failing to replicate his success at Borussia Dortmund.

However, interested clubs have been put off by United's hefty demands, meaning Sancho may have to come to a compromise with the club to seal his exit.

Manchester United are now aware of Jadon Sancho's exit demands as the winger's departure from Old Trafford edges closer, Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sancho hasn't featured at all for United since August, with his career at the Greater Manchester outfit deemed dead in the water. It came following a fallout with Erik ten Hag, and given the Dutch manager is still in charge - just about - at United, it looks as if Sancho will be the player forced to leave instead.

And with the January transfer window just over the horizon, it appears plans are now being put in place to facilitate Sancho's winter exit.

Sancho not apologising so Old Trafford exit looms

One of the worst signings in the Premier League era for United, Sancho's sorry spell at Old Trafford looks as if it's about to come to an end. Investing a whopping £73 million to sign him back in the summer of 2021, the England star arrived from Borussia Dortmund on the back of a stellar spell with the Bundesliga outfit.

Failing to carry over that form to the Premier League, Sancho's stint at Old Trafford has not captured the imagination as first expected, and his relationship with boss ten Hag has played into his downfall. The pair had a falling out earlier in the season, with Sancho taking to social media to criticise the former Ajax chief's methods.

It was reported at the time that Sancho wouldn't be allowed back into the United first-team set-up until he'd apologised, something which so far hasn't been forthcoming. Instead, doubling down on his claims, Sancho is all but guaranteed to depart the 20-time English champions when the January window opens.

Sancho attracting interest from the Premier League and beyond

The only real question that needs answering now is where does Sancho leave United for? There had been chatter about him potentially joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in the summer, but that interest was quashed pretty early doors. The Middle Eastern outfit had been unable to match United's financial demands, meaning Sancho was forced to stick around in England.

Jadon Sancho Man United Career (via Transfermarkt) Matches 81 Minutes 4,986 Goals 12 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

It had been claimed that Barcelona were offered the chance to sign Sancho as part of a swap deal that would include Raphinha going the opposite way, but it was emphatically rejected by the Catalan outfit. Similarly, Sancho's former side Dortmund have also been mooted as a potential suitor, but interest seems to have cooled off in recent weeks.

It's left the player and the club somewhat in the lurch, as Sancho's requests to land on his feet at a top European club don't look likely to come true.

When quizzed about the latest in regard to Sancho's time at United, Jacobs admitted that he was heading to the exit door, but questioned which clubs across the continent would be able to match United's demands. Suggesting it could lead to friction, the reliable reporter hinted a compromise might have to be made:

“And in a quick window, you have to decide fast. Are you going to give the player game time and allow for a loan and then deal with it again in the summer? Are you going to negotiate a loan with an option that maybe then makes the purchase easier, or an obligation where you know, the money is coming? Or can you find a fee? “I think it's going to be difficult for Manchester United in January, to get a load of fees for a load of players. The Sancho situation is still the same at the moment. He needs to apologise to Erik ten Hag and show contrition if he wants a way back. Otherwise, an exit is more likely, where Manchester United have to find a solution for that, likely in Europe, because that's what the player wants in January.”

United need to rebuild season without Sancho

Anything United achieve this season will now likely have to come without Sancho in the squad, but the Red Devils themselves have been struggling of late. Crashing out of the Champions League in bottom place, ten Hag and Co. will have no European football to look forward to in the new year, meaning their sole focus is now on the Premier League and FA Cup.

Runners-up to Manchester City last season, United's only chance of silverware this season is of course the FA Cup, with the three-time European champions having been handed a favourable third-round draw. United will travel to League One side Wigan Athletic in the first week of January, with their fingers crossed it is the first match in a run that leads to them lifting the cup.