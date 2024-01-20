Highlights Sancho's loan move to Borussia Dortmund has revitalized his form and he displayed his talent with his dribbling and penalty win in the 4-0 victory against Koln in the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho’s mazy dribbling won a penalty for Borussia Dortmund in spectacular fashion as Edin Terzić’s side doubled their lead against 1.FC Koln in the Bundesliga – and Manchester United fans may be beginning to regret their club’s decision as he showed his class in their 4-0 victory in the league.

Sancho was a bright spark throughout Dortmund's 4-0 rout over Koln - and showed outrageous footwork to win his side a spot kick in the 58th minute. Picking the ball up just outside the penalty box, the Englishman skipped past two defenders before being brought down in cynical fashion. Niclas Fullkrug stepped up and doubled Dortmund's lead, largely thanks to Sancho's ability to weave in and out of the opposition.

Fullkrug's conversion from 12 yards extended their cushion to 2-0 after Donyell Malen opened the scoring 12 minutes in after the Dutchman latched onto Julian Brandt's cross with a well-taken, right-footed finish. Just three minutes following Dortmund's second of the encounter, Malen grabbed his second goal after loanee Ian Maatsen delivered a line-splitting ball in the vicinity of the forward. Their 4-0 rout was topped off by 19-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko as his close-range effort, assisted by youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, struck Dortmund's fourth of the affair.

Sancho shows class in 4-0 win over Koln

The winger argued with Fullkrug over taking the penalty

His loan stint at his former employers got off to a flyer as he picked up an assist in his side's 3-0 rout over Darmstadt, duly proving the doubters wrong. And now, the dazzling wide man's ability has seeped through again with his cute dribbling against Koln and the class shown throughout his recent display showed what Manchester United may be missing amid their turgid campaign.

Sancho against Koln, making his second appearance of his loan deal, gave fans a reminder of his talent with a mazy run, while his 66-minute cameo - before being substituted for Bynoe-Gittens - certainly got bums off seats. The 23-year-old, according to MailOnline, was keen to get on the scoresheet for the first time since his Dortmund return, however, and argued with penalty taker Fullkrug after his side were awarded a spot kick.

Despite reportedly saying "Gimme the ball, gimme the ball", Fullkrug denied the former Manchester City graduate the opportunity from opening his die Schwarzgelben account during his second stint with the German international calling the shots and scoring from the spot. The pair managed to put their disagreement behind them, however, as they came together in celebration once Fullkrug, 30, put Dortmund up two goals to the good.

Sancho's failed stint in the Premier League

The winger scored just 12 goals in 82 games for Man Utd

Sancho made a name for himself in European circles after netting 50 strikes in 137 outings for the Bundesliga outfit. Moving to Old Trafford seemed to be the next step in his career, though it's not unfair to say that the Manchester City graduate's return to the Premier League flattered to deceive, scoring just 12 times and notching a further three assists in 82 games for Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho - Manchester United Season-by-season Statistics Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 2021/22 38 5 3 0 0 2022/23 41 7 3 0 0 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 20/01/24)

The 23-year-old Englishman joined the German side on loan this January after his public fallout with Erik ten Hag failed to resolve itself. The winger, who signed for the Red Devils for £73 million in 2021, failed to find his feet in England after setting the German top-tier alight for Dortmund. Whether, upon his return to England, Sancho will be reintegrated into the fold or whether he'll move onto pastures new elsewhere remains to be seen.