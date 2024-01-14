Highlights Jadon Sancho shone in his first Bundesliga game back with Borussia Dortmund, providing an assist and helping secure a 3-0 win against Darmstadt.

Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund and his loan got off to a great spell after he picked up an assist off the bench in a 3-0 win against Darmstadt. Having struggled all season at Manchester United, it looks as though he could kick-start his career back in Germany.

The Englishman first broke through at senior level with the Bundesliga club and after bagging 50 goals across 137 appearances, he moved to Old Trafford in 2021. It's safe to say he never lived up to his £73m price tag, however, as he scored just 12 times and picked up six assists in 82 games for the Red Devils.

And after a miserable season – where he had mustered just 76 minutes of Premier League action after falling out with Erik ten Hag – the 23-year-old secured a loan back to Dortmund this January for the remainder of the season. He told the press it feels "like coming home" and that looked evident when he made his second debut for the club this weekend.

Jadon Sancho in the Premier League Games 58 Wins 29 Defeats 15 Goals 9 Assists 6 Big chances missed 5 Big Chances Created 11 Via Premier League

Sancho shines vs Darmstadt

Grabs assist on first Bundesliga game in 966 days

Coming off the bench away at Darmstadt with 55 minutes on the clock, it took Sancho just 12 minutes before he put the ball on a plate for former and current teammate Marco Reus. This made it 2-0 to the away team, after Julian Brandt had opened the scoring, and Youssoufa Moukoko would later add a third to seal all three points.

There has been talk at Old Trafford that Sancho has been undisciplined and this had led, in part, to his banishment from action but Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke completely dismissed this. He told SkyDE: “Jadon Sancho has no discipline problem at all. I have no idea who invented that story.”

It appears as though the winger returned to the club in great shape too, as he was fit enough to immediately come into the matchday squad and make an impact off the bench. And judging from his highlights – which you can enjoy below – BVB may well have got a bargain as they've paid a loan fee of just €4m (£3.4m) and part of his salary to get this deal across the line.

Before this Bundesliga performance, his last outing came for Man United against Nottingham Forest on 26th August 2023. The Red Devils won the Premier League game 3-2 and Sancho played 30 minutes. In that time, as per SofaScore, he had just 16 touches, made 12 passes, lost the ball five times, completed zero dribbles and accumulated just 0.01 Expected Assists.

In his 35 minutes against Darmstadt had 29 touches, made 12 passes, lost the ball eight times, completed 2/2 dribbles and accumulated just 0.74 Expected Assists. He also had 2 key passes, one big chance created and completed a cross – none of which he managed for his parent club in his last outing.

Sancho happy in Germany

Dortmund feels "like home"

He looked delighted after the game when talking to the press. He said: "Ever since I came back, it's felt like home. I'm just happy to be back on the pitch again," he said after his 966 days after his last Bundesliga outing.

His last assist happened to be for Reus as well, and so he added: "I feel like it was just meant to be. Seeing Marco again... he's a great friend of mine and yeah, I just appreciate it. I'm just happy to set up his goal today."

It's not hard to see just how much more at ease Sancho looked in the black and yellow of Dortmund, but it is still early days. It will be interesting to see how he gets on for the remainder of the reason, but the early signs certainly look promising.