Jadon Sancho appeared to tell Bruno Fernandes to ‘stop moaning’ during Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 17th minute of the match when United were attacking.

Sancho was dispossessed, much to Fernandes’ frustration.

The Portuguese midfielder who, by his own admission, has a tendency to moan when playing, then said something to the winger.

The cameras then caught Sancho telling his teammate to stop moaning.

Fernandes opens the scoring against Villa

However, it was Fernandes who put Man Utd 1-0 up in the 39th minute.

The 28-year-old, who has now scored 100 career goals, celebrated in front of the travelling Aston Villa supporters.

What has Fernandes said about his moaning on the pitch?

Fernandes has been heavily criticised for some of his on-field behaviour on numerous occasions since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville called him a "disgrace" during the Red Devils' humiliating 7-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool in March.

However, Fernandes insisted that he has never been disrespectful on the pitch.

"Sometimes I go over the line," he told Sky Sports. "I know that. It can happen in the game and it is difficult to control emotions.

"But I never try to be disrespectful with anyone. We are all competitive and we all want to win. The way I play and feel the game, the passion I feel for it, is how I feel better and how I give the most for my team and to my club. That's why I play in that way.

"I've also been like that since I was seven years old, I don't want to lose my game - I am really competitive and want to give to push and give the best of myself. And I demand the others to give the best of themselves.

"If I see someone on the pitch and I'm trying to say something to them, it's because I believe they can do better. Sometimes I can even be giving credit to them but in the television you can't see that.

"You see the waving of the arms, but that doesn't mean that you're moaning at someone. It's sometimes the way you can express yourself on the pitch. With 75,000 at Old Trafford, it's difficult to feel or listen to other people so you have to make gestures with your hands."