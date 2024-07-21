Highlights Sancho impressed in Man United's pre-season match against Rangers, showcasing his Dortmund form.

Sancho's outstanding performance signals redemption and a potential impact on the upcoming season.

Fans are optimistic about Sancho's form and expect him to make a significant contribution.

Manchester United played out an impressive 2-0 pre-season victory over Rangers in Scotland on Saturday. But while Leny Yoro stole the headlines for his first start since becoming the Red Devils' most expensive teenage signing, and Amad Diallo was on target against his old club, another refreshing sight for onlookers was that of Jadon Sancho's return.

After falling out with Erik ten Hag last season, Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the second part of the campaign and helped the German side reach the Champions League final. But, much to the delight of United fans, it seems as though the pair have buried the hatchet, and now, the 24-year-old can start to play with the same verve he had displayed in Germany after making his first appearance under the Dutchman in 11 months.

By a stroke of luck, after repairing his relationship with his manager, it doesn't appear as though Sancho has taken long to vindicate the club's decision to keep him. Against Rangers, he showed glimmers of being at his very best ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, which will come with warning lights for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Sancho's Performance vs Rangers

He impressed, despite only playing 45 minutes

With a second shot at redemption just less than four weeks away through the return of the Premier League, Sancho made good use of his 45-minute audition over the weekend in his first-half cameo against Rangers. On the ball, he attacked with noticeable confidence, while off it, he shrugged off any past criticisms surrounding his laziness.

It was a restorative display from the Englishman, who picked up more of the broken pieces on Saturday by proving that he could leverage his Dortmund magnum opus into his topsy-turvy Man United tenure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho's highest output season came in the 2019/20 Bundesliga campaign. He scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in 32 league appearances, which ultimately led to his switch to Manchester in the first place.

Before the game, Ten Hag backed Sancho to "click" upon his return to the club. "We spoke well," told Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld (as per the Telegraph). "Everyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects on this well, you draw a line and move on.

"This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is a very good player. I hope that we will still click and that he will contribute to our success."

Jadon Sancho's stats vs Rangers Minutes played 45 Accurate passes 20/26 (77%) Chances created 1 Successful dribbles 3/3 (100%) Accurate long balls 3/3 (100%) Ground duels won 4/6 (67%)

What The Fans Have Said

Sancho continues to win the vote of confidence

Such is the unforgiving attitude of football fans, it can often be difficult for players to reclaim their reputation once the cause is already lost. This is especially true at Man United, with the Old Trafford regulars growing tired of wasted potential and high-cost assets that fall short.

However, one player that has always seemed to get full support from a glass-half-empty fanbase is Sancho. In the comment section of ScoutNation's highlights reel, United fans snatched at the chance to praise the former Manchester City youth graduate, despite having yet proven his £73m price tag and £300,000-per-week wages.

"I love the fact that a confident Sancho hardly ever gives the ball away," one fan commented. Meanwhile, another prophesised his importance next season, adding: "He looks more determined. I feel he has taken what happened last year to heart, looked good in this game, and we need the depth."

It is also safe to say some fans have got a little ahead of themselves as another comment said: "The British Neymar is back! Come on Sancho; stack those double-digit numbers (assists/goals). He was above Messi and top of Europe in that double stats 2019/20 season."