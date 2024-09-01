Jadon Sancho thanked the Manchester United fans, players and staff after completing a season-long loan move to Chelsea on Friday's deadline day. But the manner in which he went about it has got fans talking, after comparisons have been put side-by-side with his Borussia Dortmund farewell.

The 24-year-old sealed a move late into the summer transfer window, but it took until Saturday evening for an announcement to follow. United shared a short statement confirming his departure, wishing the player well for the remainder of this season. In their statement released at the same time, Chelsea confirmed that they are required to sign Sancho permanently when the window opens next year, bringing Sancho's Old Trafford tenure to an end after three years.

Sancho, whose time in Manchester had mostly ebbed, then took to social media himself to show his appreciation. But eagle-eyed fans were quick to make note of the fact his parting comments were far more straight to the point than his previous farewells, such as the one he gave to Dortmund following a four-month loan.

Sancho's Farewell Statements Compared

There's no debate over where the Englishman's heart lies

Around 20 minutes after the move was announced, Sancho posted a picture of him in a Man United kit on Twitter, with the caption reading: "Thank you to all the fans, staff and teammates [at Manchester United]. Wishing everyone all the best in the future."

Sancho was also quoted in Chelsea's statement. "I’m really excited to be here," Sancho said. "London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back. The manager [Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca] spoke to me about the project and, for a young player, it's exciting. Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the Bridge."

Through the eagle-eyed lens of a large portion of the Red Devils' fanbase, it appears the former England international has quickly forgotten about the club. This was then emphasised when fans started to make comparisons to his Borussia Dortmund farewell, which was far less restrictive in its vocabulary.

In the comment section, it is clear the relief could well be reciprocated. One fan commented: "Let the hate watch begin. Its obvious he doesn’t like us, and we have to return the energy 1,000,000 times," while another said: "Good Riddance. Never wish to have a similar one near our squad ever again."

Meanwhile, a third comment read: "Hopefully, his true colors will continue to show at Chelsea. Respect is earned through professionalism and a strong work ethic, and he lacks both. Someone like him doesn't deserve any respect."

Sancho's Man United Career

A rotten relationship with Erik Ten Hag epitomised his time in Manchester

Despite forging a reputation as a talisman earlier in his career, Sancho only managed to register 12 goals and assisted another six in 83 appearances for United since signing from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

Perhaps more worryingly for a fading wonderkid, though, is that four months of those three years were spent back on loan at Dortmund last year, during which time he scored three times and had as many assists, showing just how fatal a decision to move back to the north-west was following an academy career with Manchester City.

Throughout his United tenure, Sancho is one of several players - including Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony - who struggled to stabilise a deteriorating relationship with Erik Ten Hag. And after it initially looked like the England international's Old Trafford career was over, it was reported earlier this summer that he'd spoken to Ten Hag and things looked a little more promising.

Nevertheless, from the outside looking in, while his manager talked the talk of a revitalised tenure, the Dutchman was unable to walk the walk. In the opening two fixtures of the season, the Englishman didn't travel with the squad, and now it is Chelsea who will look to deliver him a fresh start that United couldn't.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2019/20 Bundesliga season, Sancho notched an impressive record of 17 goals and 16 assists in 32 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.