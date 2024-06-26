Highlights Jadon Sancho is unlikely to have a future under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho’s future at Manchester United is ‘near impossible’ after his fallout with manager Erik ten Hag last year, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested.

For the situation to change, Sancho would have to apologise to Ten Hag, both privately and publicly, according to Jacobs.

The 24-year-old, who has been described as 'outrageous', is poised for a permanent Man United exit this summer following a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he helped the club reach the Champions League final last season.

The German side are unlikely to afford Sancho’s transfer as United could demand up to £50million for their out-of-favour winger.

Jacobs suggests Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford could have been different if Ten Hag had left the club after last season, but now he is expected to leave the club as United are looking to raise transfer funds for new signings.

Alongside Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Casemiro are likely to be the other two big-name players to depart Man United this summer as the Red Devils reportedly eye five new signings ahead of Ten Hag’s third season in charge.

Sancho Poised for Man United Exit

No future under Ten Hag

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, suggests that Man United feel Sancho will depart this summer:

“It's highly, highly unlikely, if not near impossible, that Jaden Sancho has a future at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag. “And for that to change, Sancho would have to apologise to Ten Hag, both privately and publicly, and in addition to that, there would still be a long way to go to repair that relationship. “So perhaps it would have been different if Ten Hag had gone and Sancho felt that there was a new opportunity under a new manager, because his problem is ultimately with the manager relationship, not the football club. “But now Ten Hag is staying, he can double down on his position on Sancho, and that's why the feeling is that Sancho will depart, and it makes financial sense as well.”

Sancho, who joined Man United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, went on to make 82 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

Jadon Sancho Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 3 0 0 Bundesliga 14 2 3 Champions League 7 1 0

Ten Hag Set to Sign New Deal

Talks in the final stages

Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new Manchester United deal shortly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests a new deal is ‘almost agreed’ as United are keen to offer a new contract after confirming the Dutchman will stay beyond the 2023-24 season.

After lifting the EFL Cup last year, Ten Hag ended United’s six-year trophy drought. Last season, he overcame the odds to triumph in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-06-24.