The team signed experienced players like Mitch Morse, Arik Armstead, and Gabe Davis.

The 2024 Jaguars aim to be the best team for QB Trevor Lawrence, but future salary cap constraints may limit free-agent signings.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were bad at the perfect time and were able to land quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft. To add talent around him, the team has signed several free agents over the last few years, and Shad Kahn knows that this isn't the best way to build a contender.

The Jaguars' owner spoke with John Oehser from the team website about how the team should be building its roster in the future:

I think there’s a sea change for us—and this is for our coaching, that they have to develop young players. Our solution isn’t going to be we’re going to be signing free agents every year. We don’t have the ability. Bottom line is that young talent has to be developed.

Free agency isn't always a bad thing, and it can be a smart way to build around a rookie quarterback on a lower-cost contract. Those days are over in Jacksonville, though, as Lawrence was recently signed to a massive five-year, $275 million extension.

Jaguars Focused on Signing Veterans This Year

The team brought in additional leadership after a tough end to 2023

Credit: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

For much of last season, it looked like the Jaguars would qualify for the postseason for a second straight year. But after Lawrence suffered multiple injuries, the Jaguars lost five of their last six games and finished the season with a record of 9-8. The quarterback threw seven interceptions and lost three fumbles in the final five games.

The Jags brought in multiple players with significant experience, starting with center Mitch Morse. The team also added guard Ezra Cleveland and wide receiver Gabe Davis. Jacksonville also strengthened its defense by adding former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead as well as safety Darnell Savage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Seven of Jacksonville's 13 most expensive contracts were signed this offseason, including a $275 million pact with Trevor Lawrence to make him the highest-paid QB ever and a $141.25 million deal with Josh Allen to make him the second-highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

That doesn't mean the Jaguars aren't also adding through the draft. The team took wideout Brian Thomas Jr., who led the country in touchdowns in 2023, in the first round. In the second round, the team looked again toward LSU, adding defensive tackle Maason Smith.

This 2024 Jaguars roster will be the best that Lawrence has played with since arriving in the league. The team has given their QB the tools to succeed, and he is going to have to make the most of it as the salary cap will make it more difficult to add free agent talent in the future.

