The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without one of their rookie talents for the 2024 season.

Wide receiver David White Jr. announced via social media over the weekend that he suffered a torn ACL in an undisclosed setting:

Torn ACL unfortunate reality. Headspace is great and I’m very positive and strong on my outlook on the future. No need to sympathize just had to give an update. There will be highs there will be lows surely- At times you can do all you can and give it your all each day and take care of yourself and things can still take place. Nature of the game, taking it a day at a time people. Dream on.

White Jr. signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars in April after the 2024 NFL Draft and showed promise in rookie minicamp. He played four collegiate seasons between two schools, putting up respectable numbers at Western Carolina and Valdosta State.

David White Jr. College Stats Category White REC 94 YDS 1,442 YPC 15.3 TDS 19

White Jr. was one of five rookie wide receivers Jacksonville signed after the draft, along with Joshua Cephus, Wayne Ruby Jr., Brevin Easton, and Joseph Scates. The Jaguars also selected Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU with the No. 23 overall pick.

New Faces In Jaguars' Wide Receiver Room

Jaguars had significant changes at the position this offseason

The Jaguars underwent a wide receiver reset this spring, with Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, and Jamal Agnew signing deals elsewhere. Jacksonville responded by signing Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay in free agency, who will join Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and Thomas Jr. as Trevor Lawrence's primary targets next year.

When meeting with the media earlier this week, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor shared his thoughts on the re-tooled wide receiver room:

We have been particularly explosive when you look at our numbers in terms of concepts we've called and opportunities to push the ball. We've done a good job with that. And also Evan [Engram] and Christian [Kirk] from the inside, working inside out and being able to get matched up on safeties at times depending on the principles of the coverage. We feel like we have people that we're able to push the ball down the field. Just got to get the opportunity and call those types of plays throughout the course of games.

Thomas Jr. was arguably the best deep threat in college football last year, while Davis' 16.7 yards per reception since entering the league in 2020 rank third among WRs over that span.

With those two stretching the defense, the middle of the field should be wide open for Engram and Kirk to work inside the hashes and move the chains. Running back Travis Etienne is also likely to figure heavily into the team's passing attack after snagging 58 balls last year, tied for sixth-most among RBs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brian Thomas Jr. led the nation with 17 TD catches last season, including 12 of 20+ yards, most by any FBS player in a season.

The Jaguars' offense struggled mightily last season, particularly in the red zone, where they scored a touchdown just 50% of the time, tied for 21st in the league. Doug Pederson and Co. are hoping their new additions can provide some much-needed explosiveness in 2024.

