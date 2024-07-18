Highlights Jaguars reveal new "Prowler Throwbacks" celebrating team's 30th anniversary.

The uniforms are inspired by the team's original 1995 look featuring a two-toned helmet.

There is a new throwback trend in NFL, as Jaguars join other teams releasing updated uniforms with nostalgic elements.

Duval County is getting in on the party.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars became the eighth team this offseason to release a new uniform set or tweak their current uniforms. The reveal was done via social media video, which stars current Jaguars, Andre Cisco and Tyson Campbell, as well as Jaguars legend, Leon Searcy. The video also features a soundtrack: the song "Uh-Oh", sung by the 1999 Jaguars, who went a franchise-record 14-2 that year.

The new threads, which are also a celebration of the franchise's 30th anniversary, are inspired by the Jaguars' first-ever uniforms, which they wore starting in 1995. These new ones will be called "Prowler Throwbacks", in an homage to the hunting tactics of their big cat namesake which features more prominently on the sleeves of these throwbacks.

The Jaguars' new uniforms also include a return to the original two-toned helmet they wore from 1995-2013, with a simple black background and the gold jaguar's face with the teal tongue. Good riddance to those black in the front, gold in the back helmets of the last few years.

Jacksonville's Prowler Uniforms Continue the Throwback Trend

Nostalgia is running high among the NFL fandom at the moment

The Jaguars' uniform designers weren't the only ones inspired by the past in their creation of their team's new threads: only two of the eight teams to release uniform updates this offseason didn't do so with at least a partial throwback theme.

The Detroit Lions (Honolulu Blue), New York Jets (Legacy Collection), Denver Broncos (Orange Crush), Cleveland Browns (white facemasks), and New York Giants (Century Red) all released either throwback-inspired uniforms, or brought back a uniform element from a simpler time.

The Minnesota Vikings introduced brand-new all-white Winter Warrior uniforms, while the Houston Texans underwent the first major uniform revamp since they were founded in 2002. The Texans unveiled four bold and brand-new uniform designs: Deep Steel Blue, Liberty White, Battle Red, and H-Town Blue.

While fans in Houston and Minnesota will appreciate the crisp new looks, Jaguars fans had no interest in that. As Jaguars president Mark Lamping said in a statement, the fans were all about the throwbacks (via Jaguars.com):

Everywhere I go and from every comment I read, it's apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars' players in throwback uniforms. That persistence paid off and our uniforms reminiscent of the team's early years are back by popular demand – just in time for the 30th season and, in particular, the Pride of the Jaguars induction of our inaugural head coach, Tom Coughlin.

The jerseys will debut in Week 5 on October 6 in a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (who were the team Cisco and Campbell were playing against in the old-school NFL video game in the announcement video), the same day that Coughlin's induction will be taking place pre-game at EverBank Stadium.

The numbers on the "Prowler Throwbacks" have also been tweaked, as the font has been altered slightly and the designers made them three-tone instead of two, adding a level of depth to that area of the uniform. The pants will have a teal stripe to go along with gold and black piping stretching from top to bottom.

