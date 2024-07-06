Highlights Brian Thomas Jr. can elevate the Jaguars' offense and support Trevor Lawrence.

Thomas Jr.'s skills make him a near-unicorn prospect, with potential for growth.

Realistic expectations for Thomas Jr.'s rookie season include 750 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Expectations were sky-high for Trevor Lawrence when he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he hasn't produced at the level that many expected him to. Lawrence's film shows a really talented player.

To be fair though, he's yet to have a supporting cast to match his talent to elite production. Brian Thomas Jr. has the opportunity to change that.

Thomas Jr. was selected with the 23rd overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the hope to provide the Jaguars with an explosive deep threat to elevate their offense.

Jacksonville was hoping to receive that type of player when they traded for Calvin Ridley, but rather they found a player who was shaking off rust after missing a full season. With Ridley's departure to Tennessee, the Jaguars desperately needed a true WR1 that can play on the outside, and Thomas Jr. couldn't have been a better fit.

Let's dive into just how much Thomas Jr. entering the fold can help the Jags, and particularly their franchise QB, reach another level.

Brian Thomas Jr. Can Elevate Jaguars' Offense

Former LSU wide receiver gives the Jaguars size, speed, and strength they haven't had at wide receiver.

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes were on LSU's Malik Nabers last season, but Thomas Jr. was also one of the best wide receivers in this past draft class. His ability to make defenders miss after the catch, to win 50/50 balls, to separate in man coverage, and catch radius make him a near unicorn of a draft prospect.

While the league has gone away from bigger wide receivers and towards elite route runners, Thomas Jr. was overlooked in the draft process. He's more of your traditional WR1 that excels on the outside and can be a quarterbacks' best friend in the red zone.

With Christian Kirk primarily playing in the slot, this is a perfect opportunity for the rookie wide receiver. Kirk's return in 2024 will only make life easier for Thomas Jr., who won't be expected to take the bulk of the targets.

Situationally, he can immediately play a major role in the red zone and ease into the offense as an explosive threat, later to become a target hog.

Thomas Jr.'s breakout in his last season at LSU was incredible, leading him to become a first-round wide receiver. He's only 21 years old, so there's plenty of growth left in his game, only adding to the excitement of the rookie receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brian Thomas Jr. led college football with 17 receiving touchdowns in 2023.

Based on the way Doug Pederson used Ridley in the Jaguars' offense last year, the role already exists for Thomas Jr.

Now, they have the proper talent to excel in that role.

Taking The Pressure Off of Trevor Lawrence

Following a contract extension, Thomas Jr. hopes to take some pressure away from the Jaguars quarterback.

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence signed a five-year deal worth $275 million this offseason, and now the pressure only increases. NFL fans have been relatively lukewarm on Lawrence, mainly due to the Jaguars' struggles since he was drafted. Since 2021, the Jaguars are 20-30 in games that Lawrence has started, with one playoff win.

It's not all Lawrence's fault, though. Their defense has yet to record a top-10 season since Lawrence was drafted by the Jaguars. Despite the investment in the wide receiver position, the only player who seems to have panned out is Kirk. Thomas Jr. should change that, as the Jaguars finally have a home-grown young wide receiver that can grow within the offense and have time to build a rapport with Lawrence.

Lawrence has been pretty good in his first three seasons, even if the record doesn't show it. With a receiver of Thomas Jr.'s skills, these numbers should only improve moving forward.

Trevor Lawrence Career Statistics Category 2021 2022 2023 Completion Percentage 59.6% 66.3% 65.6% Passing Yards 3,641 4,113 4,016 Passing Touchdowns 12 25 21

Following Lawrence's rookie season, he was comparable to some of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. There were a lot of incredible throws that Lawrence made, especially last year, where his receiver either couldn't keep his feet in bounds, couldn't high-point the ball, or couldn't finish off with the catch.

Luckily for the Jaguars offense, Thomas Jr. excels at all of these things. Jacksonville will see improvements by subtraction, along with major improvements from Brian Thomas Jr. on the offense.

Realistic Year One Expectations

Thomas Jr. was a fantastic prospect, but even he may need a year under his belt to develop into a true WR1.

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Year one of Thomas Jr. obviously won't be the best version, as the rookie wide receiver will need to learn the playbook and adapt to the speed of the NFL. He will have a starting role as an outside receiver immediately, but it's not realistic to see him lead the team in targets.

The Jaguars signed Gabe Davis this offseason and expect to have a healthy Kirk back. It's probably realistic for the Jaguars rookie receiver to hover around 80-90 targets, but become the team's top red zone target. A successful rookie season would look something like 750 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, with a strong finish to the 2024 season.

There's no doubt 2024 is a learning year for Thomas Jr. He doesn't need to be the best Jaguars' wide receiver immediately, but he needs to be one that is improving week-to-week and can stretch the field vertically.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.