Many fans across the NFL were wondering what the Jacksonville Jaguars were thinking when they decided to sign wide receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract extension back in the 2022 offseason.

The Jaguars were desperate at the time to find some receiving talent to help out their future franchise QB, Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence and Kirk became quite the duo in 2022, leading to Kirk having the most productive season of his career.

Both Lawrence and Kirk dealt with injuries after the duo got off to another hot start in 2023. Lawrence dealt with more nagging injuries that kept him banged up throughout the second half of the season. However, Kirk's injury was season-ending after suffering an abdominal injury in Week 13.

Kirk’s Season Was Shortened Due to Injury in 2023

He will be set up nicely to bounce back for the Jags this season

Christian Kirk Career Stats Year Receptions Reception Yards Touchdowns 2018 (ARI) 43 590 3 2019 (ARI) 68 709 3 2020 (ARI) 48 621 6 2021 (ARI) 77 982 5 2022 (JAX) 84 1,108 8 2023 (JAX) 57 787 3

Kirk's best season came in 2022 when he set career highs for receptions (84), receiving yards (1,108), and touchdowns (8). He was on track for another productive season in 2024 before suffering an abdominal injury during the Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Christian Kirk led all Jaguar wide receivers in games played (17), targets (133), receptions (84), receiving yards (1,108), yards after catch (371), and touchdowns (8).

Krik spoke about his journey in Jacksonville this week during OTA's (via Jacksonville.com):

I feel like the offseason has been forever for me. Injuries are more mentally challenging than anything. It tests your mental, but it can kind of callus your mind. Putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and pushing through. Like I said, adversity, but I'm just excited. Got a chip on my shoulder, ready to wake some people back up and remind them the type of player that I am.

He is believed to be fully healthy and will hit the ground running in 2024.

Kirk will be joined in the new Jaguars' receiving corps by veteran WR Gabe Davis, who the team signed in free agency away from the Buffalo Bills. They also drafted LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. with the 23rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will add a downfield presence that should help open up the Jaguars' passing game.

The Jaguars WR will indeed look to "wake people up" in 2024, and help the team reclaim their title as division champions of the AFC South.

