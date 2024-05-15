Highlights Jacksonville Jaguars secure over $1 billion deal for a groundbreaking 'stadium of the future'.

Costs to be split 50-50 between Jaguars and city of Jacksonville, preserving NFL presence in Duval County.

Renovations include more capacity, increased amenities, and potential for future big-ticket events.

According to the Associated Press, in a vote of confidence, the Jacksonville Jaguars are agreeing to an over $1 billion pact to create a 'stadium of the future'.

However, it looks like the cost will not fall 100% on one entity. It appears the expenses will be split 50-50 between the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville, with each side footing $625 million of the $1.25 billion bill.

It's a big deal to keep a high-level team in somewhere that could be considered a smaller media market of the NFL, especially considering other stadium projects around the league, such as those in Kansas City and Chicago, have recently been thwarted by the taxpayer's unwillingness to pitch in on a billionaire's building project.

The reason Jacksonville's proposal worked, is because the city confirmed that they would not be adding or increasing any taxes to finance the rebuild, which was surely music to the ears of Jacksonvillians.

Related Jarvis Landry Calls Jaguars Rookie 'Elite' After Minicamp Performance Jarvis Landry is looking to get back in the league and recently took part in a Jaguars mini-camp. He left particularly impressed by a rookie WR.

Jaguars Ready To Build 'Stadium of the Future'

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The new stadium deal is something that one local official is very proud to have achieved, as Jacksonville's mayor, Donna Deegan, told the AP on Tuesday:

It is with great pride that we're an NFL city. It means a lot to this community. It's a rallying point for Jacksonville. And while nobody wants to spend a lot of money, the truth is this was a binary choice: We could build this stadium or we could lose our team. And that's not going to happen on my watch. This is something that's incredibly important to Jacksonville.

So, what is there to look forward to for the planning of the Jags' new digs? Let's take a deeper look.

Current owner Shahid Khan is agreeing to foot the bill when it comes to construction costs, handling the day-to-day details for the stadium, and assuming the lead on gameday expenditures moving forward.

Here is a brief description of some of the proposed additions in the new stadium plan:

Details of Jaguars New Stadium Plan What's Getting Added Goals Translucent covering Cool temperatures by 15 degrees Escalators, restrooms, more concourse space, and 190 points of sale Add to attendance capacity, could go as high as 71,500 Development of Jacksonville and surrounding area Attract more college students and higher-value events such as soccer matches and concerts

However, there is a bit of variance in what the attendance can do.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The plan for the Jaguars' new stadium includes a base capacity of 63,000, but it could go as high as 71,500 for certain events such as an annual college football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia, the Gator Bowl, and perhaps even a College Football Playoff game or an NCAA Final Four Basketball tournament.

The development of a small-market team is always exciting, but as of now, before the construction, there are question marks as to where and how the Jaguars will play in the interim, as they will need to play in front of a reduced capacity crowd in either Gainesville or Orlando while the construction is taking place in 2026. There is also a 30-year lease involved.

So, the future is rather murky for the Jaguars' current stadium ideas. Who knows what will happen next? It all remains to be seen, in the intrigue of the NFL business.

All notes for the Jaguars' new stadium deal and plan courtesy of the Associated Press.