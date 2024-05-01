Highlights The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Zay Jones on Tuesday, freeing up over $4 million in cap space.

Jacksonville made the move after drafting wideout Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft last week.

The Jags hope their renewed focus on an explosive passing attack will make them a better all-around offense in 2024.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Brian Thomas Jr. as their future No. 1 receiver in the first round of last week's NFL Draft, but recent actions may give him the title as soon as this season.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville released wide receiver Zay Jones, according to ESPN. The eight-year veteran was set to begin the final season of the three-year, $24 million contract he signed with the team back in 2022. Across two campaigns with the Jags, Jones recorded 116 receptions, 1,144 yards, and seven touchdowns in 25 appearances.

Jacksonville saved $4.5 million in cap space with the cut, and Spotrac lists the Jaguars' combined cap savings from releasing Jones and kicker Joey Slye, who lost his roster spot to sixth-round pick Cam Little, as $5.2 million.

Jags Have A Completely New WR Room

They want to be more explosive in 2024

After declaring his potential long-term extension a secondary focus, quarterback Trevor Lawrence's primary objective this summer will be to form a rapport with his 2024 receiving corps. Following the draft and six weeks of free agency, the lone returning starter in the group is Christian Kirk. The three departees among Lawrence's top four receivers a season ago combined to record more than 1,550 yards.

One Thing Old and Some Things New: Jaguars 2024 Receivers 2023 Receiver 2023 Yardage 2024 Replacement Calvin Ridley 1,016 Gabe Davis Zay Jones 321 Brian Thomas Jr. Jamal Agnew 225 Devin Duvernay Total Yardage Lost 1,562 2024 Yardage

Jacksonville still has tight end Evan Engram and running back Travis Etienne, the latter of whom just had his fifth-year option exercised, as contributors in the passing game, but their yards per reception (8.4 and 8.2, respectively) reveal their function as checkdown or quick-hitting options more than field stretchers. A desire to improve in the latter area is what led to the positional room overhaul.

Last season, the Jags were the definition of league-average in EPA/Pass (16th) and Explosive Pass Rate (15th). Their qualified leader in yards per reception, with a mark of 13.8, was Kirk. They hope Davis (16.7 yards per catch with the Buffalo Bills) and Thomas Jr. (17.3 yards per reception at LSU) can provide more big plays and help them take the top off defenses more consistently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jacksonville finished with the 15th-highest YAC total (1,931) in the NFL last season. However, their 412 completed passes (fifth-most) propped up their placement. In terms of yards after catch per completion, they tied the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants (4.7) for the fifth-lowest total.

Good defenses were able to squeeze the field on the Jaguars because they lacked a true deep-ball threat, enabling linebackers and safeties to practically eliminate their rushing attack. As a result, Jacksonville posted the fourth-worst EPA/Rush and Explosive Rush Rate last season, along with the second-fewest yards per carry (3.6) in 2023.

If Thomas Jr. and Davis can occupy deep defenders and earn Lawrence's trust immediately, the Jags should be more explosive through the air and face more favorable fronts in rushing situations. An overall offensive improvement may not propel them back to the top of the AFC South considering all the Texans have done to improve, but it would give them better odds of reclaiming the throne, which is all Duval County can ask for at this stage of the offseason.

As if all of those changes to the receiver room weren't enough, there have also been reports that five-time Pro Bowl wideout Jarvis Landry, who sat out last year due to injury, will participate in Jacksonville's rookie camp as a sort of workout/tryout.

The 31-year-old has struggled in recent years with his health, but his ability can't be denied (league-leader in receptions in 2017, with 112) and could provide Lawrence with another short-area, underneath option to complement the two deep threats they've added this offseason.

Source: ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.