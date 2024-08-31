Key Takeaways The Jaguars locked up their franchise cornerstones, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Hines-Allen, with massive contract extensions.

There is a chance that Doug Pederson will be fired if Jacksonville underperforms this season and misses the playoffs.

The AFC South has the potential to be one of the toughest divisions in football this year, with multiple young signal-callers with untapped potential.

​​​​​​

NFL owners are now richer than ever due to the increased revenue the league generates annually. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is taking advantage of this opportunity, opening up his checkbooks by signing two of his franchise cornerstones to massive contract extensions this offseason.

The team's former number one overall pick, Trevor Lawrence , inked a massive five-year $275 million extension that tied him with Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player in the league at the time of signing. Star edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen received a five-year, $150 million extension as well, which made him the league's second-highest paid pass rusher at the time of signing.

The pressure of winning now falls into the hands of head coach Doug Pederson , who has had a successful first two seasons in Duval, considering the standard of the organization.

Doug Pederson Head Coaching Records Year Team Regular Season Playoffs 2016 Philadelphia Eagles 7-9 N/A 2017 Philadelphia Eagles 13-3* 3-0* 2018 Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 1-1 2019 Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 0-1 2020 Philadelphia Eagles 4-11 N/A 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars 9-8 1-1 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars 9-8 N/A *Denotes Super Bowl Victory

Pederson is well respected for leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory in Super Bowl 52 after defeating Tom Brady and Bill Belichick with a backup quarterback, Nick Foles . However, the pressure is now on Pederson to mold Jacksonville into a consistent playoff contender.

Pederson's Job Is On the Line If He Misses the Playoffs

Jaguars owner expects his team to win games after spending big money this offseason

Credit: © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pederson and the Jags got off to a hot start last season after starting the season with an 8-3 record. However, the season took a turn for the worst after Lawrence suffered multiple injuries down the stretch that limited his ability and derailed the Jags' season. They finished with a 9-8 record after an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans in week 18, which kept them from making the playoffs.

The Jaguars' owner is pleased that his team has put together back-to-back winning seasons, as he should be. However, he understands that his team has the talent to consistently make the playoffs and is placing that expectation upon Pederson and the team. Khan spoke to reporters earlier this offseason about the team's growth and why "winning is now an expectation." (via Michael DiRocco)

For us winning -- winning now -- is an expectation. You talk about the growth in a football team that if [back-to-back winning seasons] had happened five years ago or 10 years ago, you'd be patting yourself on the back. Now it's like, yes, you want to have a winning season, but I think we want to be in the playoffs. You want to be in the playoffs every year.

It should be noted that Lawrence's cap hit is minimal for the next two seasons since he still has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The smaller cap hit gives the front office more wiggle room to add impact players to the roster who give them a chance at competing. Let's take a look at Lawrence's cap hits on his new deal, which is set to run through the 2030 season.

Trevor Lawrence's Cap Hit (2024-2030) Year Cap Hit 2024 $15,029,725 2025 $17,000,000 2026 $24,000,000 2027 $35,000,000 2028 $47,000,000 2029 $78,500,000 2030 $74,841,000

Lawrence's small cap hits open up the team's window of opportunity to load up the roster and compete. This is the primary reason why Pederson is on the hot seat if the Jaguars underperform this season.

Do the Jags Have a Chance Of Winning the Division?

The AFC South is one of the more underrated divisions in the league

Credit: © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lawrence fell off down the stretch of last season due to injuries. But the 24-year-old signal caller showed his potential in 2022 when he was upright and healthy, hence why the Jaguars were comfortable giving him a contract extension of that magnitude.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a playoff victory after overcoming a 27-0 halftime deficit against the Chargers. Lawrence famously threw four interceptions in the first half and then four touchdowns in the second half. Lawrence became just the second quarterback in NFL history to pull off this ridiculous feat in a playoff game.

Lawence's contract reflects more of the potential upside rather than what he has accomplished thus far. Now it's time for Lawrence to answer the bell and become the generation player that experts once predicted he would become.

However, last season, questions arose about whether Lawrence was even the best quarterback in his own division. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans shocked everyone after they went from the second-worst record to AFC South champs in the span of one year. The Texans are expected to be Super Bowl contenders after adding stars such as Stefon Diggs , Danielle Hunter , and Joe Mixon this offseason.

Stroud, paired with his young ascending head coach, DeMeco Ryans, is a recipe for success in Space City. Speaking of young ascending head coaches, Shane Steichen had the Indianapolis Colts inches away from beating the Texans in week 18 for the division title last season, with Gardner Minshew II as his starting quarterback.

If Steichen can help Anthony Richardson fulfill his potential, the Colts will be a threat in the AFC for years to come. The Tennessee Titans have one of the more underrated rosters in the league. If Will Levis and Brian Callahan can get on the same page, the Titans will be a sneaky WildCard contender this season.

As you can see, the divisio falls under the category of boom or bust. The quarterback and head coach potential is sky-high for all four teams in the division. The Jaguars must live up to the billing this season for Pederson to be retained in Duval for the foreseeable future.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.