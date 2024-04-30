Highlights The Jaguars made the no-brainer decision to exercise fifth-year options on Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence is the only first-round quarterback from the 2021 draft class with his original team.

Etienne provides value as a versatile, dual-threat offensive weapon out of the backfield.

Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville was a train wreck — and that’s an understatement. The Jacksonville Jaguars added Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, both first-round picks, under Meyer’s watch, by no means a tally in his "win" column. However, those picks represent a pair of wins, considering both Lawrence and Etienne had their fifth-year options picked up.

The decision that general manager Trent Baalke and Co. made was a no-brainer, and they're working on an extension for Lawrence, another obvious development. Jacksonville’s 2022 playoff appearance — and win — was fueled in large part by Etienne’s ability and versatility throughout the season. But, naturally, it was Lawrence’s bounce back effort in 2022— essentially his rookie season considering the damage Meyer inflicted — that gets to bask in the spotlight.

Regardless of which 2021 first-round draftee is most vital to the Jags’ success in the immediate and long-term (Hint: it’s Lawrence), both will factor prominently into the Jags’ efforts to return to the postseason.

Trevor Lawrence Proving To Be Best Quarterback in 2021 NFL Draft Class

Lawrence is the only 2021 first-round quarterback still with his original team

It’s no surprise that Lawrence has experienced a degree of success since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence was tabbed as a can’t-miss prospect throughout his collegiate career, and while he has fallen short — thus far — of elevating the Jaguars into perennial playoff contention, he has certainly propped the organization up to a point of relevance, a significant improvement on the franchise’s pre-Lawrence reputation.

In spite of Lawrence's underwhelming rookie statistics, it's honestly somewhat amazing he did what he did in Meyer's lone partial season in Duval County. It’s difficult to feign competence, let alone anything more, in the type of situation Lawrence entered. But he justified the hype in 2022, earning a Pro Bowl nod on the strength of 4,113 passing yards and a 25-8 TD-INT ratio.

Not to mention, he led the Jaguars to their first winning season and playoff berth since 2017.

Lawrence led a 27-point comeback to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers before delivering a respectable performance against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Injuries, specifically to Lawrence, conspired to stop the Jags short of back-to-back postseason appearances. They started 8-3 in 2023 before finishing 1-5 and settling for a second consecutive — but far more disappointing — 9-8 season.

The book is far from finished on Lawrence, but it’s safe to call his selection atop the 2021 NFL Draft a success. It doesn’t hurt his cause that he’s the only quarterback from the 2021 first-round who is still with his original team.

2021 First-Round Quarterback Draft Picks Player Pick Team Games Attempts TD-INT 2024 Team Trevor Lawrence 1 Jaguars 50 1,750 58-39 Jaguars Zach Wilson 2 Jets 34 993 23-25 Broncos Trey Lance 3 49ers 8 102 5-3 Cowboys Justin Fields 11 Bears 40 958 40-30 Steelers Mac Jones 15 Patriots 42 1,308 46-36 Jaguars

Travis Etienne Remains in Jaguars' Plans Through 2025 Season

Etienne worth the wait and fifth-year extension after a strong second season

Running backs are damn near an endangered species in today’s NFL, but Etienne was one of two backs taken in 2021, going off the board immediately after the Pittsburgh Steelers called Najee Harris’ name.

Etienne didn’t get to make his presence felt in Year 1 as his season came to an end due to a Lisfranc injury suffered in a preseason contest. They say good things come to those who wait, and those who waited patiently for Etienne’s return were rewarded.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The Jaguars eased Travis Etienne into action in 2022, but he has since delivered 13 100-plus scrimmage yard performances in 31 starts (including postseason). Najee Harris, selected one pick before Etienne, has 14 such performances in 53 total games.

He compiled 17-game averages of 290 touches, 1,462 scrimmage yards, and 8.5 touchdowns across two full seasons. He played in all 17 games in each of the last two campaigns.

The running back position is a whisper of what it once was — from the standpoint of investment, reliance, and perception — but it’s impossible to argue that Etienne hasn’t contributed valuable contributions to the Jaguars’ 18-16 mark over the last two seasons.

He compiled 121 yards on 21 touches in their playoff win against the Chargers and helped tilt the scale in the Jags' favor when he took a late-game 4th and 1 carry for 25 yards, advancing into field goal territory and setting up the game-winning kick.

If there’s any nit to pick, it’s the drop in Etienne’s rushing efficiency from 2022 (5.1) to 2023 (3.8), but he made up for it with 12 total touchdowns and 58 receptions.

The Jaguars need more before they can hope to return to the postseason — the division title looks like it’s the Houston Texans’ to lose — but teams can do far worse than snapping the rock to Lawrence and handing, or throwing, to Etienne.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.