The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a disappointing campaign in 2024, but they still have most of the core in place that won a playoff game in 2022.

On Friday morning, they went to great lengths to ensure an important piece of that core would remain in Duval County for years to come.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension with inside linebacker Foye Oluokun. The deal, which has a maximum value of $48 million when including contract incentives, includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money.

The $11.25 million average annual value slots Oluokun fifth among inside linebackers, just behind Patrick Queen, who signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in free agency.

With their defensive leader now locked in place for the foreseeable future, the Jaguars can turn their attention to adding to a secondary that lost key starters this offseason.

Oluokun's Contract is Top 5 Among all ILBs

Jaguars' green-dot wearer led the NFL in tackles in 2021 and 2022

Oluokun led the NFL in tackles in 2021 (192 tackles) and 2022 (184), and he followed that up with a fourth-place finish this past season (173). He's a rangy, side-to-side linebacker who plays well in coverage and moonlights as a solid pass-rusher on blitzes, but his true value comes against the run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, Foye Oluokon became one of six players since 2000 to post three consecutive 150+ tackle seasons, joining Roquan Smith, C.J. Mosley, Donnie Edwards, Luke Kuechly, and Zach Thomas.

Last season, Oluokon posted a total PFF grade of 75.2, which included an 80.0 mark against the run. He's the complete package in the middle of the defense, and the Jaguars did well to sign the 28-year-old to a deal that will keep him in Jacksonville through the remainder of his prime.

That contract, though visibly on the "cheap" end of the contract extension spectrum, is one of many increasingly valuable deals being given to inside linebackers in recent years.

Just last season, the Baltimore Ravens made Roquan Smith the first ever $100 million off-ball linebacker, which followed Fred Warner's massive five-year, $95 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Top 5 Inside Linebacker Contracts Player Years Total $ Guaranteed $ Roquan Smith 5 $100m $60m Fred Warner 5 $95.25m $40.5m Tremaine Edmunds 4 $72m $50m Foye Oluokon 4 $45m $22.5m Patrick Queen 3 $41m $13.85m

Jacksonville's defense is far from complete, though they did beef up their defensive line by signing Arik Armstead to a three-year, $51 million contract, and they have already signed Calvin Ridley's replacement, Gabe Davis, to a deal of the same length.

Armed with the 17th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft next month, the team will likely be looking for help on the back-end of their defense after losing safety Rayshawn Jenkins and cornerback Darious Williams.

Still, with Oluokun playing behind what should be an electric pass-rush (Armstead is flanked by double-digit sack artists Josh Allen and Travon Walker), the expectations for the Jaguars' defense next season are only growing.

