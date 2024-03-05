Highlights Josh Allen's franchise tag with the Jaguars secures him for the 2024 season at a projected price of $24 million.

His breakout 17.5 sacks in 2023 made him ascend into the top-tier of pass rushers in the NFL.

Allen's return to the Jaguars affects their chances of recapturing the AFC South and the free-agent EDGE market.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly placed the franchise tag on edge rusher Josh Allen and will keep the 26-year-old outside linebacker under team control for the 2024 NFL season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The projected value of the deal is expected to be $24 million if he ends up playing on the tag.

Allen was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft and recorded career-highs in sacks (17.5), pressures (46), and tackles for loss (17) during the 2023 campaign. As a result, the pass-rusher was named to his second Pro Bowl appearance and serves as a vital piece for Jacksonville's defensive success.

Related 1 question each AFC South team must answer during the 2024 NFL offseason A look at one question surrounding every AFC South team heading into the 2024 NFL offseason.

Allen's breakout season secured his payday

26-year-old's 17.5 sacks were tied for 2nd in the NFL

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

While the 2023 season was largely disappointing for the Jaguars, Allen was one of the bright spots on the year, thanks to his jump in play. Going from seven sacks in 2022 to 17.5 in 2023, the outside linebacker inserted himself into the top tier of pass-rushers and established himself as a foundational piece of the team moving forward.

The former Kentucky Wildcat doesn't appear to be a one-year wonder, as he generated a similar amount of pressures last season, but just wasn't able to convert them into sacks. Assuming he continues to get into the backfield, his impact should continue to help improve the team's pass-rushing production.

Jaguars' 2024 outlook

Jacksonville looks to reclaim the AFC South

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars will need to operate with a bit of urgency if they intend to reclaim the division. The team looked bound for back-to-back playoff appearances as champions of the AFC South before dropping five of their last six contests in 2023.

Perhaps this blunder would be easier to shake off if it weren't for the fact that all three teams in the division started rookie quarterbacks, and all of them appear to have the talent to be the long-term answer for their franchise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen (17.5 sacks) and Travon Walker (10.0) were one of just three pairs of teammates to post double-digit sacks in 2023.

Signing Allen and pairing him back up with Travon Walker ensures the team isn't giving up. However, the Jaguars will need to continue to make moves that positively impact the organization's direction if they want to enter the 2024 season with momentum.

Before tagging Allen, the team had just under $45 million in cap space. The team has plenty of flexibility to create space around the roster and open up the budget to make some additional moves. Currently, the team still has some key players set to hit the open market, such as Calvin Ridley, Ezra Cleveland, and Tyler Shatley.

Impact on the EDGE market

Allen back in Jacksonville hurts the EDGE free agency pool

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The free agency market takes a harsh blow at the top with Allen now back under team control. After the Carolina Panthers also utilized their franchise tag on edge rusher Brian Burns, the class loses some of the most enticing options from the positional pool.

Top 2024 free agent edge rushers Player Team 2023 stats Danielle Hunter Minnesota Vikings 83 tackles, 23 TFL, 16.5 sacks Jonathan Greenard Houston Texans 52 tackles, 15 TFL, 12.5 sacks Jadeveon Clowney Baltimore Ravens 43 tackles, 9 TFL, 9.5 sacks Dorance Armstrong Jr. Dallas Cowboys 38 tackles, 7 TFL, 7.5 sacks Denico Autry Tennessee Titans 50 tackles, 12 TFL, 11.5 sacks Leonard Floyd Buffalo Bills 32 tackles, 9 TFL, 10.5 sacks

Finding players who can make an impact on the opposing team's offense by getting into the backfield and generating discomfort for the quarterback is a priority for many teams.

With the current class of edge rushers in this year's NFL draft being largely unpolished, this batch of veteran pass-rushers could garner plenty of interest across the league. And now that Josh Allen has been signed, the rest of this year's pool has gained some leverage.

Source: Ian Rapoport

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.