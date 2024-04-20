Trevor Lawrence just became eligible for a contract extension in March. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a fifth-year option they'll likely exercise prior to May 2, which will delay Lawrence's free agency until 2026. Outside of rising QB contract costs, something affecting every franchise, they have no reason to rush things in trying to sign him long-term.

That's the approach general manager Trent Baalke is taking into conversations with Lawrence's agency, and the one he'll be sticking to for the time being. When speaking to reporters yesterday about the team's 2024 NFL Draft preparation, Baalke said the two parties had chatted some the day prior, but made clear that neither side can strongarm the other when trying to come to an agreement.

We've had some great talks... I spoke with his agency again last night. We're working, but you can't force this stuff. I said the same thing with Josh [Allen]'s situation; I said it would take some time and it did. But we're glad it got completed... we're going to put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished.

As he mentioned, Baalke has already practiced what he preached once this offseason. In March, the Jags franchise tagged Josh Allen, their two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker, and prevented him from reaching free agency. Nearly five weeks later, the franchise and Allen agreed to a five-year, $150 million pact that will keep the stalwart defender in Jacksonville through the 2028 campaign.

Jacksonville Has Been Active in Free Agency

The Jags want the sour taste of 2023 out of their mouths

An extension for Lawrence now tops Baalke's to-do list with Allen's taken care of, but he hasn't let the two big-name, homegrown talents occupy all of his time. The Jags added six external free agents on multi-year contracts to their playoff contending roster this cycle, handing out more than $130 million in the process.

Big Spenders - Jaguars In Free Agency Player Position Contract Length Contract Value Arik Armstead DE 3 Years $43,500,000 Gabe Davis WR 3 Years $39,000,000 Darnell Savage S 3 Years $21,750,000 Mitch Morse C 2 Years $10,500,000 Ronald Darby CB 2 Years $8,500,000 Devin Duvernay WR/KR 2 Years $8,500,000 Total $131,750,000

Jacksonville was set to build on their surprising run to the AFC Divisional Round in 2022 last year. Things started off well; an 8-3 record through 12 weeks put them on the verge of clinching another AFC South crown and playoff spot. But injuries to Lawrence and wide receiver Christian Kirk in particular led to a 1-5 finish, costing them both the division title and a potential wild-card berth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In his playoff debut, Trevor Lawrence became the first player in NFL history to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a postseason game.

Getting back to the postseason and avoiding another collapse is what Lawrence, who wants to be a Jag "as long as possible," is focused on in the short-term. While he prepares to do so in season No. 4, he can rest assured his agents and Baalke are doing all they can to make his other dream become reality, no matter how long it may take.

