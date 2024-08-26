Key Takeaways Mac Jones excelled as a rookie but struggled in subsequent seasons due to a lack of offensive support.

Traded to the Jaguars, Jones has a chance to revive his career under Doug Pederson with lowered pressure.

Jones has the opportunity to show he's still capable of being a successful NFL quarterback as a backup to Trevor Lawrence.

With all the major moves of the 2024 NFL offseason, the New England Patriots' decision to trade starting quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick was largely lost in the shuffle.

The former first-round pick and 2021 Pro Bowl alternate was once viewed as one of the best young quarterbacks in the league.

Now, he enters his fourth season as a backup with no long-term plans in place. At 25, there is still a chance for the Alabama product to return to a starting role in the NFL, but his path to redemption starts with head coach Doug Pederson and the Jaguars.

Jones Showed Promise As A Rookie

The Jones experiment got off to a good start in New England

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

In the spring of 2021, the Patriots were in search of their next franchise quarterback. Tom Brady had packed his bags for Tampa Bay the previous offseason, leaving New England in need of a signal caller. On draft night, the Patriots anxiously watched as four quarterbacks went off the board in the first 11 picks.

By the time New England went on the clock, the decision felt obvious. Jones was fresh off a National Championship-winning season at Alabama and had a playing style that drew comparisons to Brady. The Patriots drafted Jones 15th overall and made him the Week 1 starter.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mac Jones posted the second-highest completion percentage in Patriots history as a rookie, connecting on 67.6% of his passes.

The results early on were overwhelmingly positive. Jones put together a solid rookie season and helped the Patriots reach the playoffs. He was accurate, decisive, and poised, giving fans great excitement about what the future held. He even earned recognition as a Pro Bowl alternate. However, it was all downhill from here.

New England's Offense Fell Apart After 2021

Jones and the rest of the Patriots offense sputtered in 2023 and 2023

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jones regressed in 2022 and was even worse in 2023, getting benched on multiple occasions for Bailey Zappe, who was nearly just as bad. There are multiple explanations for this decline. For one, the Patriots' offense wasn’t the strongest schematically.

From the outside, it felt as though New England was trying to replicate the Tom Brady offense; the issue was the single most crucial element of that offense was missing.

There was a lot on Jones’ plate, and he wasn’t suited to carry an offense on his back. It didn’t help that he was surrounded by subpar skill position talent, either. Without the optimal play-calling and pass-catchers, Jones was unable to perform.

Mac Jones Career Stats Year Passing Yards TD-INT Completion % Passer Rating 2021 3,801 22-13 67.6 92.5 2022 2,997 14-11 65.2 84.8 2023 2,120 10-12 64.9 77.0

It’s important not to lose sight of what Jones is as a quarterback. He’s not a physical specimen or visceral playmaker. He’s at his best when he takes what the defense gives him.

Jones is a natural-born facilitator who can get the ball out to the open receiver quickly and accurately. This isn’t the type of player who can do it all on his own. Jones will always be highly reliant on his ecosystem, which is why when his situation took a step back, so did he. He began to make uncharacteristic errors, forcing throws and misreading coverages, a distant departure from his rookie season.

Jones Has A New Opportunity In Jacksonville

A season with Trevor Lawrence and Doug Peterson could help Jones regain confidence

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ development won’t be Pederson’s main priority during the season. It’s more of a side quest. With that said, a year in Jacksonville could be beneficial to the former Patriot’s development. For one, he doesn’t have to deal with the pressure of playing on Sundays.

The constant criticism and scrutiny Jones faced during the latter part of his New England tenure likely took a toll on him psychologically. Without expectations of being a franchise quarterback, he can reset mentally. Pederson won’t be able to change who Jones is. He’s a physically limited quarterback who is highly dependent on his situation.

But that doesn’t mean that the 2024 season won’t be important to Jones’ career. What happens behind the scenes will impact the remainder of his NFL life. While Trevor Lawrence has started 50 of 51 possible games in his first three years, health is never a given. Any playing time Jones gets will serve as an audition for the rest of the league for when he hits free agency in 2025.

If Jones does see the field, Pederson is, at the very least, more likely to cater to his quarterback's strengths. He has worked with many different quarterbacks and has gotten desirable results with many of them. Notably, he was on the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff for Michael Vick's electrifying 2010 season and was the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs for Alex Smith's revival.

This shows that Pederson has experience with reclamation projects and has been fairly successful with them, too. It’s not uncommon for a former first-round quarterback to get another opportunity after flaming out with his first team (see: Geno Smith ). It’s up to Jones and Jacksonville to ensure he’s ready for when that time comes.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.