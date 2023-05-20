The Jacksonville Jaguars should be looking to move to London if the team are forced to move away from the city of Jacksonville in the near-future.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, often the subject of jokes about a move to London given their regular trips over there, might well find themselves in a situation where the jokes might become real in the very near future following news about their home stadium of TIAA Bank Field.

Speaking on 1010XL Radio in Jacksonville (quoted by The Athletic), Mayor Lenny Curry claimed that the Jaguars might be forced to relocate during the team’s renovation works by stating “Best-case scenario, I expect that the renovation will take two years, two seasons. And the team will have to play somewhere else. The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville. Those discussions are happening. But two years is the goal.”

The city of Orlando has already appeared to put itself forward to host the Jaguars if they have to, but former NFL player, and London-native, Osi Umenyiora firmly believes that London should be a serious contender to host them if the need arises.

The London Jaguars set to become a temporary reality?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Umenyiora believed that a move like this would be the perfect way to test what the viability would be if the franchise decided to move over here on a permanent basis in the future:

1,000%. I mean, what better way to you know, to see the long term viability of a franchise here than actually having one. Coming over here for a little while. I haven't heard any [firm] talk about them leaving Jacksonville, but if they were to do that, I think that this would be a perfect place for them to come and test out the market and see what really is going on here.

What more needs to be done for the Jacksonville Jaguars to move?

The Jaguars playing for a year or two in London certainly would be a way to test whether a more longer-term option could be viable, and given that they are also doing back-to-back games this year for the first time ever, that period could be used as a crash course in what the logistics would be for a long stay in London.

So pay close attention to what happens this autumn when they play the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills in London, because we might just be seeing the future of the league unfurling before our very eyes.