Highlights The Tennessee Titans eliminated the Jacksonville Jaguars from playoff contention, locking up spots for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

The Jags' promising season came crashing down with losses in five of six games to end the year.

Derrick Henry closed his Titans career with a bang, while his potential successor also showed out.

Two Trevor Lawrence interceptions and two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter doomed the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are now eliminated from playoff contention after suffering a 28-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The Titans' victory clinched the AFC South title for the Houston Texans and playoff berths for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, solidifying the seven teams who will represent the conference in the NFL Playoffs.

Jacksonville had a 99% chance of making the postseason after defeating the Texans 24-21 in Week 12, but losses in five of six games to end the regular season knocked them out of the picture.

The Jaguars are left wondering what could have been

Late-season injury woes derailed a promising year

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville departed NRG Stadium in Week 12, loaded with smiles and flying high, having won seven of eight games heading into the month of December. But a Monday Night Football battle against the Cincinnati Bengals turned the tide on their entire season.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk played the first offensive snap of the night, tore his adductor on the play, and missed the Jaguars' final five games. Then, in the game's later stages, Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain.

Fighting through the ailment, the third-year quarterback picked up shoulder and finger injuries across his next three appearances, ultimately forcing him to miss a game due to injury for the first time in his career in Week 17.

Lawrence deserves credit for the toughness he exhibited down the stretch, but he was clearly not the same player because of his many wounds.

He missed multiple throws against the Titans by wide margins, including an interception in Tennessee territory with under two minutes to play in the first half, a possible game-tying touchdown to Calvin Ridley on the Jags' final drive, and what turned out to be their last offensive play of the season.

Injuries have plagued every team at various points, but Jacksonville's woes popped up at the worst time and ruined what could have been a special year.

One last hurrah for Derrick Henry

Henry turns back the clock in likely his last game with the Titans

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sunday marked the final game of the four-year/$50 million contract extension Derrick Henry signed with the Titans ahead of the 2020 season. If this was his final showing as a Titan, the 30-year-old "King," who will soon become an unrestricted free agent, gave his constituents a rousing sendoff, toting the rock 19 times for 153 yards and a touchdown.

His 18-yard scoring scamper gave Tennessee a 14-10 advantage on what was the last lead change of the day, while a thunderous 69-yard run set up the game-deciding six-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to DeAndre Hopkins.

It's possible the Titans reverse what appears to be their current course and elect to keep their franchise leader in 100-plus yard rushing games — Henry (41) passed Earl Campbell (40) in that category in the victory — but the ability shown by Henry's potential replacement makes that a tough decision.

Henry (9,349) trails only Eddie George (10,009) in rushing yards in Titans/Oilers history.

Successor to the throne

Tyjae Spears is set up as the Titans' lead back in 2024

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

A big reason Henry may have played his final snap as a Titan is due to the emergence of Tyjae Spears.

The third-round pick out of Tulane flashed in both the run game and passing attack throughout his rookie year and did so again on Sunday, scoring a touchdown in each capacity. His 28-yard receiving touchdown provided Tennessee's first points of the game.

Spears ends his first professional season with exactly 100 carries for 453 yards, 52 receptions for 385 yards, and three total touchdowns. The Titans would be wise to add a more prototypical power back through free agency or the draft in an effort to keep Spears healthy — his stature (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) is much more diminutive than Henry's (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) — over an expanded workload.

But overall, their rushing attack appears to be in good hands heading into the 2024 season.