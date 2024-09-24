Key Takeaways Jaguars need to fire Pederson now after 0-3 start and 47-10 loss to Bills.

Pederson failed to meet expectations since 2022, including developing Trevor Lawrence.

Waiting to fire Pederson can perpetuate bad habits, while delaying the inevitable.

The Jacksonville Jaguars can't wait another week; they need to fire Doug Pederson now. Pederson was on the hot seat entering the 2024 season , but after an 0-3 start that most recently included a 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills , Jacksonville needs to part ways immediately.

Jacksonville was in desperate need of some stability at the head coach position, after the disaster with Urban Meyer in 2021. Pederson's tenure in Jacksonville started off strong by winning the AFC South and a playoff game in his first season, but it's been downhill ever since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2000, only one NFL team has started 0-3 and then made the playoffs (via Dan Mitchell).

Pederson previously came from the Philadelphia Eagles , where he finished with a 42-37-1 record and a Super Bowl championship. He left Philadelphia just barely over .500, and after the loss to Buffalo, his win percentage in Jacksonville fell just under .500. The lesson here should be that Pederson is an average coach, and that isn't good enough in today's NFL .

As the playoffs seem like a difficult challenge already in 2024, the Jaguars need to move on from their head coach and prepare for a brand-new coaching staff in 2025.

Related Six NFL Quarterbacks Who Will Be Benched by November Bryce Young won't be the only starter relegated to the bench. There are other QBs around the league heading for the pine.

Failed Expectations In Jacksonville

Pederson failed to develop Trevor Lawrence and turn the Jaguars into a winning culture.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One of the main reasons that Pederson was brought to Jacksonville was to develop Trevor Lawrence into becoming one of the league's best quarterbacks. Lawrence has definitely improved from his rookie year, even earning a contract extension , but he hasn't entered the conversation among the league's best quarterbacks. Much of this is due to the personnel and scheme that the Jaguars employ.

Despite having the sixth most expensive offensive line in the NFL (via Gus Logue), the position group has still struggled to protect Lawrence over the first three weeks of the season. Add that to the fact that the wide receiver corps has been shaky throughout the last three years. It's not completely Pederson's fault, but as a head coach, he's part of those conversations with the front office in identifying talent that fits the scheme the Jaguars run.

Pederson's scheme is probably the biggest problem, as it's outdated and lacks creativity. One of the biggest concerns of many fans is Pederson's inability to adjust, or make life easier for his franchise quarterback.

The simplest issue, is the lack of consistency, success, and culture-building within the Jaguars' organization. Pederson hasn't built a winning culture. Instead, the current Jaguars brass feels like a slightly more attractive version than in the past. Even if the results have been slightly better, Pederson hasn't been able to prove himself as a leader on a team that is desperately looking to change the culture in Jacksonville.

Why Now Versus Later

Delaying the inevitable only forces players to continue bad habits and frustrates the fans.

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Realistically, Jaguars' owner Shaid Khan won't fire Pederson after three weeks into the 2024 season. Though he should.

Jacksonville is 1-8 over their last nine games, with the most recent being a complete embarrassment in primetime, in what Pederson considered to be a "must-win" game. Even if the Jaguars decide to keep Pederson in his current role, the writing is on the wall for him to be fired within the next few weeks.

Jaguars Next Five Games Week Opponent 4 @ Houston Texans 5 Vs. Indianapolis Colts 6 @ Chicago Bears 7 Vs. New England Patriots 8 Vs. Green Bay Packers

Looking at their schedule now, it's realistic that the Jaguars could lose at least three out of their next five games, at best. Unless the Jaguars' front office is adament that Pederson will remain the head coach through the end of the season, Pederson won't make it out of this five-game stretch.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.