Doug Pederson hasn't named the Jacksonville Jaguars' play-caller for 2024 yet.

Last season, it was solely offensive coordinator Press Taylor's responsibility. In 2022, Pederson and Taylor split the job. Whoever winds up handling it is a mystery to everyone at the moment. Even team owner Shad Khan.

Khan was recently asked who he wants to be Jacksonville's play-caller this season. Although he has an opinion, he declined to share it. Khan does not want his power to influence the decision:

Yeah, I have an opinion. But I don’t want to tell people ‘We need to do it’ because then things don’t work out, they look at me and say, ‘We did it because you wanted it.’...Doug, he’s empowered. I’m going to let him decide.

It's a very wise move, especially with rumors that Taylor's job could be in jeopardy. Let the people paid to handle football decisions do their job without added pressure. It'll be interesting to see what becomes of the position by Week 1.

Khan Was Critical of Jacksonville's 2023 Finish

The collapse did not sit well with the owner

At 8-3, the Jaguars seemed like a lock to win the AFC South last year. Injuries to Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, and Zay Jones played a role in a 1-5 limp to the finish line, and Jacksonville failed to make the playoffs. Khan spoke on that too.

He understands the injuries but still expects the team to be better. For Khan, losing shouldn't be a part of Jacksonville's DNA anymore:

Injuries are a part of the game. We had some of those injuries, but I think it’s organizational failure that it happened. All of these players I talked to, it’s like how could this happen? What happened? For me, it’s really a cause for self-reflection and then something good to come out of it because we just can’t have that this year...The expectation should be up, too. For us, winning now is the expectation.

Money has been put into this team. They have a true franchise QB, and pieces around him on both sides of the ball. Jacksonville's coaching staff has proven that they're capable of winning a playoff game, let alone getting to the postseason.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2022 and 2023 seasons, both of which ended with 9-8 records, marked the first time that the Jacksonville Jaguars had consecutive winning seasons since 2004 and 2005.

2024 could be a pivotal moment in the Jaguars' history. They could either regress further or regain their footing in an increasingly competitive division. From defense to play-calling, everyone needs to be sharp in Jacksonville this year.

