Highlights Shad Khan's $1.4 billion stadium renovation project ensures the Jaguars' long-term future in Jacksonville.

Khan responds to skeptics by focusing on actions rather than words, demonstrating his commitment to the team and city.

The renovated stadium will become a landmark in Jacksonville and the NFL, featuring expanded capacity for major events.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has taken a subtle jab at the skeptics who doubted his commitment to keeping the NFL franchise in its hometown.

The recent approval of a $1.4 billion stadium renovation project has not only secured the team's future in Jacksonville but also allowed Khan to address the 'Debbie Downers' who questioned his intentions when he purchased the team in 2012.

For years, relocation rumors swirled around the Jaguars, with speculations pointing to potential moves to Los Angeles, London, and even St. Louis.

However, Khan's unwavering dedication to Jacksonville and Duval County has finally silenced the naysayers. The Jaguars' owner refrained from an outright victory lap but couldn't resist a subtle dig at those who doubted him (AP via theScore):

I don't get any joy out of proving people wrong. They can reflect and move on. But actions always speak louder than words. And from Day 1, it's been like judging us by our actions. Definitely for the 'Debbie Downers,' (Tuesday) night was not a good night.

The newly approved stadium renovation project, dubbed the "stadium of the future," represents a significant milestone in the Jaguars' journey.

Related Jaguars Owner Has an Opinion on Who Team's Play-Caller Should Be Shad Khan admitted that he has thoughts on who should run Jacksonville's offense this season.

Jaguars' Transformation: From Laughing Stock to Landmark

From fans leaving to season tickets selling out

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When Khan purchased the Jaguars in 2012, the team was widely considered the laughing stock of the league. Empty seats covered by tarps, and discussions about playing home games in nearby Orlando painted a bleak picture for the franchise's future in Jacksonville.

However, Khan's vision and determination have transformed both the team and its home stadium.

With a 55-45% financial split between the city and the team, the $1.25 billion build demonstrates a strong commitment from both parties to secure the franchise's long-term presence in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan, a Duval native and long-time news anchor who's been in public office just over a year, played a crucial role in fast-tracking the project, shared her enthusiasm about the doubters wrong:

Unlike Shad, I do enjoy proving people wrong. I have been very petty in this process, saving every article, every negative tweet, every 'no way you're ever going to get this done.' I've saved them all, and I'm relishing that today.

The proposed 63,000-seat, open-air stadium is set to become a landmark in Jacksonville and the NFL. Featuring a translucent covering similar to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the new facility will offer protection from rain and reduce outside temperatures by 15 degrees.

The design also allows for expanded capacity of up to 71,500 seats for major events such as the Florida-Georgia rivalry game and potential College Football Playoff matches.

Khan's investment in the stadium project is just the latest in a series of contributions to Jacksonville, totaling approximately $1.3 billion. These investments include upgrades to the current stadium, a new practice facility, and various charitable donations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Shad Khan's ownership tenure is finally starting to turn the corner with Trevor Lawrence, Doug Pederson, and the new stadium. However, since Khan took ownership in 2012, the Jacksonville Jaguars have won just 60 games, which is the worst mark in the entire league over that span.

The Jaguars owner, taking shots at Debbie Downers, emphasized the significance of this commitment:

Everyone wants to doubt Jacksonville, and as of (Tuesday) night, that should no longer be the case. People can move on with other stuff. Not a good day for the Doubting Thomases. We did something very significant, but we got to remember our journey to last night’s historic night was long.

As the Jaguars prepare for a new era in their revamped home, the message from Khan is clear: Jacksonville is and will remain the team's home. The approval of this ambitious stadium project not only secures the Jaguars' future in the city but also serves as a testament to Khan's dedication to the franchise and its fans.

For those who doubted his intentions, the Jaguars owner taking shots at ‘Debbie Downers’ serves as a reminder that actions indeed speak louder than words.

Source: AP/theScore