Highlights Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan believes that "winning is now an expectation."

Trevor Lawrence's small cap hit over the next two seasons leaves room for Jacksonville to add impact players to the roster.

The AFC South has the potential to be a tough division, making the road to the playoffs even more difficult for the Jags.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has had quite an eventful offseason thus far. The organization placed top priority on extending their two franchise cornerstones- quarterback Trevor Lawrence and edge rusher Josh Allen.

Allen signed a five-year, $150 million deal this offseason to remain in Jacksonville for the long run, making him one of the highest paid edge rushers in the sport. Lawrence inked a massive five-year, $275 million extension that includes $142 million in guaranteed dollars.

The extension of his star players has given the Jags owner a reason to raise his expectations for the upcoming 2024 season. Khan spoke to reporters last week about the growth of the team and why "winning is now an expectation". (via Michael DiRocco)

For us winning -- winning now -- is an expectation. You talk about the growth in a football team that if [back-to-back winning seasons] had happened five years ago or 10 years ago, you'd be patting yourself on the back. Now it's like, yes, you want to have a winning season, but I think we want to be in the playoffs. You want to be in the playoffs every year.

Khan was eager to open up his checkbook for his franchise cornerstones, but has now made it clear that he wants to see more consistent winning from his team.

The Pressure to Win Now is on Jacksonville

The Jags need to take advantage of Lawrence's small cap hit over ther next two seasons

It's safe to say that the Jaguars have put all of their chips in the middle of the table for Lawrence to become the player most believed he was destined to become. Coming out of college, experts viewed Lawrence as a "can't miss" player, often being compared to John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck as a prospect.

Despite the majority of pressure being placed on him in 2024, Lawrence seems to be in a good headspace regarding his team's ability to win games in the upcoming season. (via Michael DiRocco)

The overall team that we have, the leadership we have on the team as far as players, we have such a good group. I think a lot of the guys we brought in two years ago; it was their first year. You talk about like, Evan [Engram], Christian [Kirk], [Brandon] Scherff and Foye [Oluokun] on the defensive side. ... We started to build this thing from the ground up in '22. Then last year it continued to grow, and then this year like I said, the free agents and then the draft class that we got, I'm really excited about it. I think this is definitely the best team that we've had here in my eyes.

Lawrence's recent contract extension was signed with two seasons remaining on his rookie deal, which he signed after being selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lawrence's cap hit will be lower over the next two seasons, leaving more room for the Jaguars to fill the roster with more impact players.

Let's look at the cap hits of Lawrence's new contract, which is set to run through the 2030 season.

Trevor Lawrence Annual Cap Hits Year Cap Hit 2024 $15,029,725 2025 $17,000,000 2026 $24,000,000 2027 $35,000,000 2028 $47,000,000 2029 $78,500,000 2030 $74,841,000

As you can see, the window to win in Duval is wide open over the next seasons. However, the division they play in is not viewed as a "joke" like it has been in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a playoff victory after overcoming a 27-0 halftime deficit against the Chargers. Lawrence famously threw four interceptions in the first half and then four touchdowns in the second half. Lawrence became just the second quarterback in NFL history to pull off this ridiculous feat in a playoff game.

The AFC South Is One of the More Underrated Divisions

The division is filled with young signal-callers with untapped potential

The Houston Texans were without a doubt the surprise team of the 2023 season. C.J. Stroud had one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory, and led the Texans to a 10-7 record and the AFC South title.

The team will likely be an even bigger threat in 2024 after adding stars such as Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon, and Danielle Hunter. Stroud, paired with his young ascending head coach,​​​​​​​ DeMeco Ryans, will likely build on their remarkable season in 2023.

The Indianapolis Colts made one of the smartest coaching moves of the 2023 offseason when they hired brilliant play-caller​​​​​​​ Shane Steichen, away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Steichen had his team inches away from the division title, even without his future franchise quarterback ​​​​​​​ Anthony Richardson, who suffered a season-ending injury in week 5. If Richardson stays healthy and gets on the same page as his young star coach, the Colts will be a serious playoff contender in 2024.

The Tennessee Titans do not have the quality of players on the roster compared to their three division foes. However, quarterback​​​​​​​ Will Levis, who showed flashes of being great in 2023, has elite physical traits that make him one of the more interesting watches this upcoming season.

He also has a number of new offensive weapons, including running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. And with new coach Brian Callahan bringing an offensive mindset to the organization, the future has the potential to be bright in Tennessee.

What Does the Future Hold for the Jaguars?

This is what fans should expect in the immediate short-term

Jacksonville is under pressure to win in 2024, and it will be tough for them to get past their division rivals, who all seem to be headed in the right direction. The Jaguars will head into the 2024 season looking to reclaim their title as division champions of the AFC South.

