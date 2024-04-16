Highlights The Jacksonville Jaguars started strong in 2023 but collapsed, missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Jacksonville made solid offseason moves, but not enough to compete with the Houston Texans in 2024.

The Jaguars need to address depth at receiver and secondary in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars appeared to be the team to beat in the AFC South to start the 2023 season. In their first 11 games, the Jaguars sat atop the division with an impressive 8-3 record.

In the final six weeks of the season, Jacksonville saw a massive collapse, including an injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence that sealed the fate of the Jaguars. The team finished 1-5 in its final six contests, bringing the Jaguars' record to 9-8 for the second-straight season and missing the playoffs.

During the offseason, the Jaguars made some nice moves by adding Gabe Davis to bolster their receiving core with the loss of Calvin Ridley and Arik Armstead to beef-up the trenches defensively. Along with the Armstead signing, Jacksonville extended Josh Allen, agreeing to a five-year, $150 million extension.

Though these are solid moves, are the Jaguars in a position to make a run for the AFC South title in 2024?

Jacksonville’s Biggest Threat in AFC South

The defending division winner, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made splashes that other teams couldn’t replicate so far this offseason, signing Pro Bowlers Joe Mixon (via trade, then signing) and Danielle Hunter to bolster their respective sides of the ball. The Texans didn’t stop in free agency though, as the front office pulled off the blockbuster trade of the offseason, adding Stefon Diggs to a receiving core that broke out alongside rookie sensation C.J. Stroud.

Stroud recorded one of the best rookie seasons by a quarterback of all time and got the most out of his receiving duo in Tank Dell and Nico Collins, who both burst onto the scene in 2023 in Houston's explosive offense. With the additions of Diggs and Mixon to one of the NFL's best offensive units, the Texans have their eyes on a Lombardi Trophy going into the new season.

C.J. Stroud 2023 Stats Stat C.J. Stroud Games 15 Completions/Attempts 319/499 Completion % 63.9% Pass Yards 4,108 Pass TD 23 Interceptions 5 Rating 100.8 Rush Att 39 Rush Yards 167 Rush TD 3

With Houston’s loaded roster, the Texans, led by Stroud, are in a position to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024 under DeMeco Ryans.

Why Jacksonville Won’t be Competitive Enough in 2024

Houston stands in the way of Jacksonville’s path to an AFC South title

Though the Jaguars added some solid pieces, the Texans will likely prove too talented to surpass in 2024 with their massive additions on both sides of the ball.

The Jaguars have talented pieces in Travis Ettiene, Lawrence, Allen, and Arik Armstead, but Jacksonville lacks depth offensively and will need to add another receiver in the draft alongside Gabriel Davis following the loss of Calvin Ridley in free agency. Along with receiver help, the Jaguars will need to address their secondary with a talented defensive back class coming up in the NFL draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jaguars' Josh Allen is tied for the 10th most sacks in the NFL over the last three seasons, with 32.

With their first-round pick, Jacksonville has been linked to intriguing prospects like defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry, as well as receiver Brian Thomas from LSU.

Overall, the Jaguars have solid pieces in place going forward, but will need to add playmakers to their receiving core and defensive backs unit to match the talent of the Texans down the road.

