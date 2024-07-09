Highlights Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen recently changed his last name to "Hines-Allen" in honor of family members.

Hines-Allen is one of the higher-profile athletes to change his name in recent seasons.

A number of football players have changed their names in small or large ways over the past two decades.

From now on, there will be no mistaking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen at the mere mention of their names.

On Tuesday, the Jags' talented sack artist announced on Twitter/X that he was changing his last name to "Hines-Allen". The two-time Pro Bowler revealed he wanted to adjust his name to honor his family members -- such as his uncles and sisters -- whose athletic heydays inspired him to chase his dream.

Hines-Allen, who will turn 27 on Saturday, recorded 17.5 sacks last season. The outstanding contract year convinced Jacksonville to reward him with a massive five-year pact that ties him to the team through the 2031 campaign.

Related Jaguars Owner: 'Winning Now is an Expectation' The Jags owner has high expectations for his expensive roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Many NFL Players Have Changed Their Names

A few wide receivers and a notable retired RB have done so

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Hines-Allen is far from the only NFL player to ever adjust their names. Most instances have occurred when an athlete adds "Sr." following the birth of a child, as wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. did back in 2014. However, there have been multiple occasions where the change was purely a stylistic choice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen's 17.5 sacks in 2023 broke the Jacksonville franchise record for single-season sacks. Defensive end Calais Campbell, who notched 14.5 quarterback takedowns in 2017, previously held the record.

In 2022, wideout Robby Anderson made a slight adjustment to his first name, legally changing it to "Robbie" because he "preferred it that way growing up." One year later, he altered his last name, electing to become Robbie Chosen. He appeared in nine games for the Miami Dolphins with the moniker last season, hauling in a 68-yard touchdown in Week 3.

The most notable active name change for an NFL player came in 2008, when Chad Johnson -- No. 85 for the Cincinnati Bengals -- became Chad Ochocinco in 2008. Johnson made one of his six career Pro Bowl appearances with the name (2009) after recording 72 receptions, 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

While most name changes across the sports sphere have come from new religious devotions, Allen's change isn't the first one a football player made for the sake of family. Former running back Errick "Ricky" Williams recently decided to adopt his wife Linnea's surname of Miron. The first-team All-Pro spoke about the choice shortly after making it official in May 2022.

It was quick and easy, and it felt meaningful. It's really meaningful. I've found that that's been really powerful in creating ease, intimacy and trust in my relationship... There was an imbalance, as people would often forget about her.

By doing something similar with his name, Hines-Allen has ensured nobody will forget the legacy forged by those before him, and won't mention his prolific career without giving his family the respect he feels they deserve.

Source: Josh Hines-Allen

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.