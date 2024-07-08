Highlights Jacksonville Jaguars running back, Tank Bigsby, is looking to improve from his rookie campaign in 2023.

Travis Etienne had an amazing season in 2023, but will need a decreased workload in hopes of prolonging his career.

The Jaguars hope to see Bigsby improve in 2024, and share some of the workload in the backfield.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby was seen as a physical, explosive player during his collegiate days at Auburn. The Jaguars selected him during the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, with hopes that he could be a nice compliment to Travis Etienne, who is coming off a phenomenal second season in Duvall.

However, Bigsby's career got off to a rocky start during his rookie season, as the 22-year-old running back only averaged 2.6 yards per carry in 2023. Bigsby is still a young player who has plenty of room to grow as a solid power runner in this league.

Jerry Mack, who is currently the running backs coach in Jacksonville, spoke about how Bigsby has had a great offseason and is attacking each and every day. (via The Florida Times-Union)

He [had] an opportunity to kind of sit back last year, see exactly what this league is all about. And he's been great so far this offseason, just the way he's attacked every single day.

Mack also spoke about how Bigsby's increase in confidence has led to a change in his mindset heading into the season.

I think when you first start, it's about confidence. And I think he lacked some of the confidence because of the struggles that he had last year. He came in this offseason with a revitalized type of attitude and his mindset is totally different. He wants to be great. He wants to be successful.

The Jaguars will need Bigsby to be much improved in 2023. Bigsby could add a physical element to the teams' rushing attack, an area of which they are in desperate need.

Breaking Down the Jaguars Backfield Heading into 2024

The team desperately needs Bigsby to share some of the workload this season

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Etienne's playing style reflects what is the prototypical modern day NFL running back. He has great pass catching ability paired with elite speed and explosiveness, making him the perfect weapon to compliment Trevor Lawrence in the Jaguars' offense.

However, Etienne is not built to constantly carry the same workload as he did last season. Which is why the improvement of Bigsby is so crucial for the Jaguars' long-term success.

Let's take a look at a side-by-side stat comparison of the two running backs from the 2023 season.

Travis Etienne & Tank Bigsby Stat Comparison (2023) Category Travis Etienne Tank Bigsby Rush Attempts 267 50 Rushing Yards 1,008 132 Rushing TD's 11 2 Yards Per Carry 3.8 2.6 Receptions 58 1 Receiving Yards 476 6 Receiving TD's 1 0 Yards Per Reception 8.2 6.0

As you can see, Etienne had a standout season in 2023, but carried the ball 267 times over the course of 17 games. That is not a recipe for success for Etienne if he hopes to extend the longevity of his career. Bigsby has the means of becoming a physical short-yardage back who is more than capable of sharing the workload in the future.

The Jaguars will head into the 2024 season looking to reclaim their title as division champions of the AFC South.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne led the entire NFL in broken tackles last season with 31.

Source: The Florida Times-Union

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless otherwise stated.