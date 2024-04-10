Highlights Josh Allen secures a 5-year contract with Jacksonville, making him one of the NFL's highest paid pass rushers.

Allen, a versatile player, set career-highs in sacks and tackles for loss in 2023.

Allen's $150 million deal includes $88 million guaranteed, making him the second-highest paid edge rusher in the league.

There are few sure things in the NFL, but one certainty will always be that players who can rush the passer will get paid once they hit free agency.

The latest pass rusher to get a monster contract is Jacksonville Jaguars star Josh Allen, who signed a five-year, $150 million deal to remain in Duval, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Allen was originally drafted by the Jaguars with the seventh selection of the 2019 Draft. Earlier in the offseason, Jacksonville used the franchise tag to prevent the linebacker from reaching the free agent market.

Allen Has Been An Impactful Player Against the Run and Pass

He set career highs in sacks and tackles for loss in 2023

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted out of the University of Kentucky, Allen was a strong player right away, recording 10.5 sacks during his rookie season and making the Pro Bowl. With his rookie deal expiring in 2024, he picked a heck of a time to have a career year last season, notching 17.5 sacks, a career-high.

Allen isn't only a one-dimensional pass rusher, though, he can also make plays against the run. In 2023, he recorded 17 tackles for loss, tying him for the seventh-best mark in the league. Allen's 17-sack, 17-TFL display is something that's only been done 25 times since TFLs began being recorded in 1999. The Pro Bowler also had an interception, a pass defensed, and two forced fumbles in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen is tied for the 10th most sacks in the NFL over the last three seasons, with 32.

Signing Allen has been one of the highlights of a busy offseason for the Jaguars. Guard Ezra Cleveland and linebacker Foye Oluokun, the latter of which has led the NFL in solo tackles for the last two straight years, were signed to extensions. The team also added wideout Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, defensive lineman Arik Armstead and safety Darnell Savage in free agency.

Highest Paid NFL Pass Rushers Player Team AAV Nick Bosa San Francisco 49ers $34 Million Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars $30 Million Brian Burns New York Giants $28.2 Million T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers $28 Million Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns $25 Million

Allen's reported five-year, $150 million deal will make him the second highest paid edge rusher in the league behind Brian Burns, who signed a big contract with the New York Giants earlier in the offseason.

San Francisco 49ers edge Nick Bosa remains the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL by average annual value, however. Allen's new deal also includes $88 million in guaranteed money, which is the third-most among edge players, behind Bosa and reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

