The Jacksonville Jaguars have made an addition to their secondary, signing seventh-year safety Terrell Edmunds, according to Ian Rappoport. A former 2018 first-round pick, Edmunds spent his first six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before splitting time between the Eagles and Titans in 2023.

After going through March's free agency period unsigned, the Jags made their move just ahead of OTAs.

The #Jaguars have added a few veterans before OTAs, signing DBs Terrell Edmunds and Tre Flowers, along with LB and special teamer Ty Summers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2024

The Jags signed Edmunds, along with Tre Flowers to add to their secondary, and signed LB Ty Summers. The move should be seen as a solid depth signing for Jacksonville, as Edmunds has proven he can stay healthy and contribute in key spots. Edmunds played nine games for the Titans last year, before he was traded to the Eagles just before the deadline.

Flowers meanwhile, played in all 17 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. He hd previously played in three and a half seasons with Seattle, before being traded to Cincinnati, where he played for one and a half seasons.

Jaguars Add Depth to a Solid Secondary

Jacksonville finished 8th against the pass in 2023

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars' 2023 season ended in disappointing fashion. The team had high hopes to repeat as AFC South champions after winning the division in 2022. Instead, they lost five of their last six games, losing out on the division to the Houston Texans and failing to secure a wild card spot.

Key Additions: Arik Armstead, Ronald Darby, Gabe Davis, Joey Slye, Mac Jones

Arik Armstead, Ronald Darby, Gabe Davis, Joey Slye, Mac Jones Key Losses: Calvin Ridley, Tyler Shatley, Dawuane Smoot

The Jags will look to bounce back in 2024, and the biggest key to that will be how Trevor Lawrence progresses after his numbers dipped in 2023. However, their defense will also play a major factor, and we'll see how Edmunds can add to their secondary. The seventh year pro recorded 2.5 sacks in 2023, along with 48 tackles and an interception.

Terrell Edmunds - Career Stats Year Tackles Sacks Interceptions 2018 78 1.0 1 2019 105 0 0 2020 68 1.0 2 2021 89 1.0 2 2022 70 2.0 0 2023 48 2.5 1

While the Jags were solid against the pass in 2023 (ranked eighth in the league), their defense will be looking to improve as a whole in 2024. They were ranked 19th in yards allowed in 2023, allowing an average of 342.8 yards per game. They allowed 21.8 points per game, good for 16th in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jaguars started the 2023 season at 8-3, leading the AFC South going into December, before losing five of their last six games, including a 28-20 loss to the Titans in their season finale.

With the Jags' recent depth signings, they'll hope their offseason moves will be enough to once again take the AFC South.

