Key Takeaways Evan Engram injured his hamstring in Week 2 warmups and will miss the game against the Cleveland Browns.

No timetable for Engram's return or severity of injury is available at this time.

Engram is coming off a strong season in which he caught 114 passes, and Luke Farrell will start in his place this week.

Evan Engram was one of the most productive tight ends in football last year, though his 2024 season is off to an ominous start.

In Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins , the Jacksonville Jaguars ' tight end caught only one pass for five yards, despite the team posting 17 points and 267 yards of offense.

Now, while warming up for the team's Week 2 clash against the Cleveland Browns , Engram injured his hamstring, and will have to miss the game entirely. Fourth-year tight end Luke Farrell is expected to draw the start in his place.

There is no word on how much time Engram will miss, nor on the severity of the injury. Fantasy managers are advised to look for short-term alternatives for this week and next until further information is available.

In 2023, Engram's second in Jacksonville, the tight end caught a whopping 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, earning PPR hero status along the way. It was the best season of his career by just about every measure, and he earned the second Pro Bowl nod of his career as a result. He is in the second year of a three-year, $41.25 million contract he signed following the 2022 season.

Engram has suffered numerous lower body injuries throughout his career, including another pregame warmup hamstring injury in 2018. That issue forced him to miss two games (the game he was warming up for and the subsequent week's game).

Source: Jacksonville Jaguars