Despite his success, Engram aims to improve by making more explosive plays, scoring more touchdowns, and having better red zone performance.

The Jaguars face pressure to perform after missing the playoffs in 2023.

Through his first six NFL seasons, Evan Engram has always shown what it takes to be a really good tight end. In 2023, he finally showed he might have what it takes to be great.

Engram is coming off the best season of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, having recorded career highs of 114 receptions and 963 receiving yards en route to his second Pro Bowl nod.

It was only the eighth time in NFL history a tight end has had more than 100 receptions in a single season and Engram thinks he can take his game to another level in 2024 (via ESPN:)

Making more explosive plays, downfield, more touchdowns, being a bigger red zone target. Those are my goals. I think that can take it to a whole other level.

While all of that enthusiasm is welcome, it's worth pointing out that the Jaguars were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2023, going from a playoff win and AFC Divisional Round appearance in 2022 to missing the playoffs. The pressure that will only continue to mount after quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension recently.

Evan Engram Still Trying to Crack NFL's 'Elite' Group of TEs

New York Giants made Engram first-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2017

While Engram's ascension to the NFL's elite echelon of tight ends hasn't happened yet, he's at least being paid like one of them after he signed a three-year, $41.25 million contract with the Jaguars before the 2023 season that pays him $13.75 million annually—the No. 6 highest-paid tight end in the NFL in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jacksonville Jaguars will celebrate their 30th anniversary as a franchise in 2025 — a stretch in which the Jaguars have still not made it to the Super Bowl. They've come close several times, losing in the AFC Conference Championship Game thrice, in 1996, 1999, and 2017.

It wasn't necessarily a straight path to get to this point. Engram was a three-time All-SEC and All-American at Ole Miss before the New York Giants selected him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his career with the Giants, including his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020, when he posted 63 receptions for 654 receiving yards.

Engram TE Ranks Since Joining Jags In 2022 Category Engram Rank Receptions 187 2nd Yards 1,729 4th TDs 8 T-10th 1st Downs 80 3rd Catch % 77.6 5th

The Giants grew frustrated with Engram's propensity for dropping balls—he had 11 drops in 2020, including several in the end zone—and his inability to block in the run game and let him leave as an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

Engram then signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Jaguars in 2022, after which he delivered the best season of his career to that point with 73 receptions for 766 receiving yards and four touchdowns, leading to his big payday before the 2023 season.

