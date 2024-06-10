Highlights Travon Walker has the potential to be an elite edge player in the NFL, despite the lack of initial hype.

Walker's sophomore season saw a significant improvement in sacks, indicating growth and potential for further success.

Walker, a high-impact player for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is gradually developing into a cornerstone with his athleticism and potential.

The 2022 NFL Draft has already produced some impressive players.

Sauce Gardner instantly became one the the league's best cornerbacks. Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, is arguably the most polarizing player in the NFL right now. Aidan Hutchinson, Chris Olave, and Kayvon Thibodeaux are among the players in that class who have also made a name for themselves.

Notice how the top pick, Travon Walker wasn't in that paragraph. Looking at a list of first-overall picks in the past 10 years, Walker may be the least discussed among them.

That doesn't mean he's a bad player. According to new teammate Arik Armstead, Walker could be in the conversation for the league's best edge player very soon (via Florida Times-Union):

I think Travon can be the best edge in the league. He has that ability. He had a tremendous year last year and I know he's gonna have a tremendous year this year...I think the sky's the limit for him and like I said, I think he can be the best edge in league. He has that mindset too and I think he will be.

That's high praise from a veteran who has shared the field with Nick Bosa for the past five seasons.

T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, and Micah Parsons also aren't going anywhere. Walker would have to put together a masterful campaign to join company such as them.

Walker Took a Leap in His Sophomore Season

Another big jump could put him in the conversation for best of the best

After a quiet rookie season that ended with only 3.5 sacks, most people lost interest in Walker. Especially since Hutchinson was drafted right afterward and finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

However, Walker's sophomore season was quietly much stronger. No, he didn't catch an interception or force a fumble in 2023. However, his sack total jumped to 10.0.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Allen (17.5) and Travon Walker (10.0) became the first pair of Jaguars teammates to record double-digit sacks in the same season since 2017. They had more sacks than any other duo in the NFL in 2023.

If Walker's 2024 sack total increases at a similar rate, he'll be joining elite company.

Athleticism was Walker's biggest upside entering the 2022 draft and most assumed he would have to develop before reaching his maximum potential. The Jacksonville Jaguars don't get much attention, so Walker seems to be growing into a great player with no fanfare.

Walker NFL Stats Category 2022 2023 Solo Tackles 24 27 Sacks 3.5 10.0 TFLs 5 10 QB Hits 10 19 QB Pressures 21 30

If Armstead is right, it won't be long before the NFL world will be forced to take notice of how impressive Walker is on the gridiron—though his partner in crime, Pro Bowler Josh Allen, will always take a little bit of his shine too.

