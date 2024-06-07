Highlights Lawrence overcame a disastrous rookie season, leading the Jaguars to a division title and a historic playoff win.

Despite some ball security issues, Lawrence has shown toughness and flashes of elite quarterback play.

The Jaguars are looking to sign Lawrence to a large contract extension north of $50 million per year.

Trevor Lawrence has been in the spotlight as a quarterback for the majority of his playing career. He was the #1 high school football player in his class and then blossomed into a generational NFL prospect during his collegiate tenure with the University of Clemson.

Experts viewed Lawrence as a "can't miss" player coming out of college, often being compared to John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck as a prospect. His rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars was a disaster considering the turmoil surrounding Urban Meyer, who was fired after the team started 2-11, not to mention some extremely strange off-field issues as well.

The team replaced Meyer with Doug Pederson, who famously led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl victory while playing with their backup quarterback, Nick Foles.

He helped Lawrence get his career on track in a highly productive second season. Lawrence led the Jaguars to an AFC South division title and then led the famous come from behind victory in the Wild Card round against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers during which they overcame a 27-0 deficit.

Injuries Played a Big Role In Lawrence's Down Year in 2023

The Jags QB will be at full strength ahead of the 2024 season

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a rough start to his career, Lawrence made a huge leap in year two, showing flashes of the player that he was projected to become as a prospect. He more than doubled his touchdown passes and cut his interceptions in half from during his second season.

Trevor Lawrence's Career Stats Year Yards TD INT Completion % 2021 3,641 12 17 59.6% 2022 4,113 25 8 66.3% 2023 4.046 21 14 65.6%

It seemed Lawrence had shaken off the rust from the Urban Meyer fiasco and was coming into his own, before regressing during the 2023 season. Lawrence resorted to his old ways and threw 14 interceptions last season. It is worth noting that Lawrence leads the league in total fumbles lost over the last three seasons as well:

The fumbles are concerning, but it is an issue that can be resolved. Lawrence has a reputation as a hard worker who will do whatever it takes to win. It seems realistic that him and coach Pederson will find a way to resolve his ball security issues before the season starts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a playoff victory after overcoming a 27-0 halftime deficit against the Chargers. Lawrence famously threw four interceptions in the first half and then four touchdowns in the second half. Lawrence became just the second quarterback in NFL history to pull off this ridiculous feat in a playoff game.

The Jaguars organization discovered a silver lining after their disappointing season in 2023. They learned that toughness is not a concern with regard to their franchise quarterback. He dealt with a plethora of injuries over the course of the season.

Week 6 - left knee bruise

Week 13 - high ankle sprain (grade 3)

Week 15 - conclusion (grade 1)

Week 16 - shoulder A/C joint sprain

Lawrence's toughness was on full display, managing to only miss one game all season, which came after spraining his throwing shoulder in Week 16. The injuries obviously played a role in his regression last season, and he is set to be fully healthy heading into 2024.

Estimating Lawrence's Contract Extension

The market for a franchise quarterback is at an all-time high

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The market for a franchise quarterback has never been higher in terms of contract value. Despite Lawrence having a down year in 2023, the price is trending to be north of $50 million per year for the Jaguars quarterback.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the organization remains committed to inking Lawrence to a long-term extension:

I'm told that talks have been progressing fairly nicely, that certainly there's a hope among both sides that they can get this done. He's three years into his rookie deal so not urgent to have to get it done right this moment but Jacksonville, I'm told, is pretty committed to trying to get this done. This will also be a deal probably above that $50 million range but they are all in on Lawrence, they've been talking.

$50 million per year might seem a bit extreme for a player that hasn't quite lived up to the hype yet, but we have seen what the going rate is for a franchise quarterback. Let's take a look at other quarterbacks in the league that have signed major deals in recent years:

Highest Paid Quarterbacks in the NFL Rank Player Average Annual Value Guarantees 1 Joe Burrow $55 million $219 million 2 Jared Goff $53 million $170 million 3 Patrick Mahomes $52.65 million $210.6 million 4 Justin Herbert $52.5 million $218.7 million 5 Lamar Jackson $52 million $185 million 6 Jalen Hurts $51 million $179.3 million 7 Kyler Murray $46.1 million $159.8 million 8 Deshaun Watson $46 million $230 million 9 Kirk Cousins $45 million $100 million 10 Josh Allen $43 million $150 million

The market speaks for itself when determining the worth of a franchise quarterback. The Jaguars would be best served to get ahead of the curve and extend him before we see players like Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa sign extensions.

Lawrence has openly discussed that he wants to remain in Jacksonville for the entirety of his career. His upside as a player is too high for the Jaguars to not make the long-term financial investment. Lawrence is set up to have a bounce back season in 2024, and his price will only go up from this point forward.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.