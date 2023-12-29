This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Trevor Lawrence ruled out for crucial Week 17 game due to injury, ending his iron man streak.

Backup QB C.J. Beathard will start in Lawrence's place against Carolina Panthers.

The AC joint sprain is just the latest of several injuries that have plagued the Clemson product over the last few weeks.

It just keeps getting worse for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After picking up yet another injury in the team's shocking 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, Lawrence has been ruled out for the team's crucial Week 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This marks the end of Lawrence's NFL iron man streak, as the Clemson product had played in his first 49 consecutive games in the league since he was drafted in 2021.

Veteran backup C.J. Beathard will get the start in place of Lawrence. Beathard has already made six relief appearances for the Jags this season, going 23-for-29 for 171 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

Source: Ian Rapoport