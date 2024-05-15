Highlights Jayden Daniels brings strong arm talent and deep-ball accuracy to Washington.

It's a new era in Washington, with a new front office, a new coaching staff, and now a new quarterback - and young Washington Commanders' wide receiver Jahan Dotson is excited about it. So far, in Dotson's first two seasons with the team, he's caught passes from three different starting quarterbacks: Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke in 2022, and Sam Howell in 2023.

None of those three quarterbacks are still on the team. Wentz walked at the end of the season, waiting until the Los Angeles Rams backup job opened up, and has since signed as the backup to Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Heinicke signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and now is the third-string quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. As for Howell, he was dealt to the Seattle Seahawks where he has a chance to compete for the starting job against Geno Smith.

In other words, it's been a transition for Dotson, who played with one quarterback in college at Penn State - Sean Clifford. Continuity between a receiver and a quarterback is often the key to development, and Dotson seems to think that Washington made the right choice.

He's great. I don't know if I can say this, but that's the quarterback that I wanted. But yeah, I was happy when we drafted him, I'm really looking forward to building a relationship with him, furthering our relationship, as I've known him in the past, but he's been good so far. He's only been here a couple days now, but he has big things coming for him.

What Jayden Daniels Brings to the Washington Commanders

The LSU product is looking to turn things around in the nation's capital

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Commanders swung for the home run when they took Jayden Daniels with the second-overall pick. Daniels won the Heisman Trophy at LSU last season and improved his NFL Draft positioning by several rounds.

Jayden Daniels 2023 Passing Stats Category Stats Completion Percentage 72.2% Passing Yards 3,812 Touchdowns 40 Interceptions 4 Sacked 22

Daniels brings a good arm with smart decision-making, good accuracy, and a very strong touchball deep downfield. Daniels was among the best deep-ball passers last season in college, and arguably the most electric athlete at the position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels led the country in 2023 in yards per attempt (11.7), and Passing Efficiency Rating (208.0), while leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1134) and rushing average (8.4 per attempt).

Washington is under the direction of new general manager, Adam Peters, who was hired in the first off-season under the Commanders' new ownership group. Peters was a key part of the rebuild of the San Francisco 49ers that began in 2017 with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. He understands the need for a competent quarterback at the helm of the offense. The pick, however, has likely staked his job to Daniels' success.

The Importance of Rapport Between Quarterback and Receiver

Daniels has already received compliments from his teammates and new offensive weapons

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks and receivers require a lot of chemistry to effectively run the offense. Many routes that receivers run are thrown in timing concepts, where the quarterback and receiver practice throwing to a spot before the receiver is there. That requires a relationship and rapport between the quarterback and the receiver.

What is the fastest way for a wide receiver to build a relationship with a quarterback? Dotson discussed that too:

I would say building a relationship outside of the football field. Getting to know each other, getting to know what your quarterback likes to do and then just talking through things in the film room. But I feel like the ultimate thing that will get us clicking the fastest is reps, reps out on the field is probably the best way that we're going to build a connection.

It seems that the marriage of Daniels and Washington could be franchise-altering - and the players felt that before the draft too.

