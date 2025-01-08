Jai Opetaia scored the nastiest knockout of the year so far on Wednesday, the 8th of January, on the Gold Coast of Australia, as he triumphed in spectacular fashion after a dog-fight with his cruiserweight opponent David Nyika on a Matchroom boxing show for DAZN.

After 27 pro bouts to date, Opetaia has established himself as one of the division's premier talents after returning 21 knockouts from 27 wins. According to his promoter, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, world championship unification fights against the likes of Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez could follow, together with an extraordinary elite vs elite fight against heavyweight don Oleksandr Usyk.

Jai Opetaia & David Nyika's pro records (as of 08/01/25) Jai Opetaia David Nyika Fights 27 11 Wins 27 (21 KOs) 10 (9 KOs) Losses 0 1 Draws 0 0

Ramirez & Usyk Beckon After Another Jai Opetaia Knockout Win

Eddie Hearn marveled at New Zealand power puncher after midweek KO