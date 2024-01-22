Highlights Drama has once again surrounded Tyson Fury, this time involving his sparring partner and rumours of him being knocked down ahead of the Oleksandr Usyk fight.

Jai Opetaia's team have, however, since denied the rumours, stating they had a great experience in Fury's camp.

Speculation will continue to mount as we close in on the undisputed fight, taking place on the 17th of February.

Drama seems to follow Tyson Fury everywhere he goes, with the build-up to his huge fight against Oleksandr Usyk seemingly no different. The two heavyweights are set to battle it out on the 17th of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with both of them looking to become the undisputed champion of the division; the first since the days of Lennox Lewis.

Both fighters are currently deep into their respective training camps, and as usual, very little has been heard from Usyk and his team. However, the news coming out of Fury's camp has raised some eyebrows over the last few days.

Inside Fury's training camp for Usyk fight

Sparring partner flies home, leading to rumours about dropping Fury

Reportedly, Fury is in excellent shape following his most recent bout against Francis Ngannou, and had flown out a highly regarded sparring partner to work with in the weeks building up to the Usyk fight. Jai Opetaia, an Australian cruiserweight who is set to fight on the Fury vs Usyk undercard, has been in Saudi as part of Fury's camp. His style and physique are not too dissimilar to that of the Ukrainian, with them both also being southpaws, making this a great choice for the Brit to get some high-level practice in.

News has since broken, however, that Opetaia has flown home from the camp after just days of being there, which has raised many questions. Everyone knows what Fury can be like and he certainly isn't orthodox in his regimes, so some just wrote this off as a nothing story. However, rumours have started to circulate that Opetaia was sent home after knocking down the WBC heavyweight champion in sparring.

In fact, the stories go as far as saying that the Aussie cruiserweight only lasted five rounds with Fury before being sent home. This would be a pretty damning story if true, highlighting issues with Fury's condition, but also his decision-making. Perhaps the rough time he had against Ngannou has taken its toll.

Jai Opetaia's statement regarding Fury's training camp

With boxing fans left to discuss this across social media, Jai Opetaia's team were forced to put a statement, shutting down any rumours of their fighter being banished from Fury's camp.

“Jai Opetaia has recently returned from Saudi Arabia where he sparred and trained with Tyson Fury. They were fantastic, competitive rounds and an incredible experience for Jai. However, any talk of either boxer being dropped is not true. Jai is now back in Australia finalising his preparation to defend his [Ring] title and cannot wait to do so in Saudi Arabia.”

Clearly, these rumours had gained enough traction that his team felt forced to come out and deny the claims that a knockdown was the reason for his departure. It certainly seems like a strange decision on the surface, with the fight not too far away now, going all the back to Australia and leaving the camp so abruptly. Fury has, of course, remained quiet over this story, with fans online now left to speculate what really went down.

For now, it's time to look ahead to the epic battle that awaits on the 17th of February, where any rumours or chatter can be put to bed, and hopefully, fans witness a great fight between two of the modern-day greats.