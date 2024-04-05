Highlights The Miami Heat have the potential to secure a playoff spot but need a player beyond Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to step up.

After their 105-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Miami Heat now stand at 42-34 on the season, good for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami could still catch the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, or the New York Knicks — now without Julius Randle for the remainder of the year — for the sixth seed to lock up a guaranteed playoff spot, but, even if they wind up back in the NBA Play-In Tournament, this Heat core has proven that they need to be taken as serious postseason threats, regardless of where they land in the standings.

Last season, they went from the eighth seed to the Finals, upsetting team after team despite narrowly escaping the Play-In Tournament even to make the playoffs. The primary engine behind their Cinderella run last year was Jimmy Butler, who elevated his game to the next level in order to carry the underdog Heat to the promised land. But he certainly wasn't the only one from Miami to step up in the postseason.

The Heat have grown notorious for unearthing quality role players from unexpected places and then having them exceed expectations, especially in the playoffs.

Last year, it was Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent who both put up multiple All-Star-caliber box scores and highlights for Miami to take them to the Finals. Now, Vincent is with the Los Angeles Lakers and Martin has reverted to being an uninspiring but solid support piece.

If the Heat are to make another unexpected deep run in the playoffs, they'll need someone outside of Butler and Bam Adebayo to step up in a big way again. The prime candidate this year has to be rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez Jr. Could Be Miami's X-Factor in the Playoffs

Jaime Jaquez Jr. 2023-24 stats: 12.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG, 48.8% FG, 31.2% 3FG

The Heat have been looking for a third star to put alongside Butler and Adebayo for a long time now. It was supposed to be Tyler Herro. Then, they hoped Kyle Lowry could be that guy. This past summer, they came within arm's reach of adding Damian Lillard to form their own Big 3. The rumor mill of years past had Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, DeMar DeRozan, and others all linked to Miami.

Unfortunately, they're still searching for that supposed final piece in their roster to make them legitimate contenders. Despite that hole in the roster, the Heat have made the Finals twice in the last four years and fell just short of the title both times. In 2020 and 2023, they got there in large part due to the unanticipated elevated play of their supporting cast.

In 2023, it was Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent. In 2020, it was Goran Dragić, Duncan Robinson, and rookie Tyler Herro. While neither Robinson nor Herro has become that third star Miami's been looking for, both have become known commodities and would have to elevate their plays significantly in order to be considered x-factors nowadays.

The Heat do have several role players that could make that level of impact in these upcoming playoffs, including Terry Rozier, Haywood Highsmith, and Nikola Jović, but none have a better chance than rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez's total stats among rookies Category Season Total Rank among NBA rookies Minutes 1976.5 3rd Points 827 5th Rebounds 266 10th Assists 177 8th

The 18th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jaquez has already exceeded expectations, as he's outplayed most of the prospects that were selected ahead of him. Coming into the draft, his older age, poor foot speed, and inconsistent outside shooting kept him from the top of many teams' draft boards.

Miami took a chance on him, though, and he's shown that his maturity has made him ready to contribute immediately. He's also proven to be an acceptable defender within the Heat's system. His deep jumper is still shaky, but his midrange game and advanced footwork have made him one of the most lethal rookie scorers in the league.

Jaquez has already shattered all expectations placed on him coming into the draft. He's essentially a lock for one of the two NBA All-Rookie teams. He'd certainly go higher than 18th in a redraft. And yet, despite his overwhelming performance so far, the Heat are going to need more from him in the playoffs.

How Jaquez Jr. can elevate the Heat in the playoffs

Miami Heat with Jaquez on: ORTG - 115.2, DRTG - 113.7, Miami Heat with Jaquez off: ORTG - 113.8, DRTG - 112.0

The reason that the Heat have been desperately searching for a third star is to address their one glaring weakness: self-sufficient shot creation. Miami, led by Head Coach Erik Spoelstra, is a force built on team basketball and ball and player movement. A lot of their offense is generated through designed actions off of screens, hand-offs, and premeditated cuts.

While their offensive system is great at keeping opposing defenses on their toes and getting the whole team involved in the action, it's difficult to win a title with a deficit in star power and single-handed scoring. When opponents become accustomed to Miami's sets, the Heat need someone capable of generating their own offense to keep from getting bogged down.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. shooting by distance Distance % of FGAs FG% 0-3 ft 28.5% 67.0% 3-10 ft 34.2% 50.5% 10-16 ft 6.9% 44.4% 16ft - 3P 1.8% 25.0% 3P 28.6% 31.2%

Butler and Adebayo can only do so much on their own, especially considering that neither of them are natural go-to options on offense. That's where Jaime Jaquez Jr. can come in. With the UCLA Bruins, he grew into a primary option on offense over his four years. This season with the Heat, he's poured in nearly 39 percent of his buckets unassisted. That's a higher qualified mark than anyone in Miami not named Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro.

When the game slows down in the playoffs and opposing defenses key in on Butler and Adebayo, it should present a perfect situation for Jaquez to thrive. His methodical, off-beat offense should be an ideal counter for when defenses overload to try to take away Butler and Adebayo. His midrange finesse and vintage post-game should make him a lethal scorer in the postseason's slowed pace. If the Miami Heat make another deep run in this year's playoffs, expect Jaime Jaquez Jr. to be a big reason why.